Punxsutawney Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his stomp on Gobbler’s Knob and saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

The annual tradition, which draws tens of thousands of visitors, took place in frigid conditions, with temperatures hovering just above zero.

As part of the ceremony, Phil “selected” one of two scrolls to confirm his prediction of an extended winter.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the process is simple: if Phil sees his shadow on a sunny day, he interprets it as a sign of six more weeks of winter and retreats to his burrow. If the day is cloudy and no shadow appears, Phil remains above ground, indicating an early spring.

This year’s forecast mirrors last year’s, as Phil also predicted six more weeks of winter in 2025. Historically, the groundhog tends to favor extended winter predictions, much to the delight of his devoted fans.

