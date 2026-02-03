Lauryn Hill Leads A Soul-Satisfying Grammys Tribute To D’Angelo & Roberta Flack, Michael Archer Jr. In Audience For Moving Moment

✕

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lauryn Hill had the Grammys in their feelings with a beautifully Black, soul-satisfying tribute honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. And, for once, the Recording Academy actually listened to the culture, inviting the son of the late, great singers, D’Angelo and Angie Stone, to witness the moving moment.

During the 2026 Grammy Awards, Lauryn Hill curated an emotional In Memoriam tribute honoring neo-soul architect D’Angelo and legendary vocalist Roberta Flack. The result was one of the night’s most powerful moments. According to Variety, the segment went far beyond a slideshow and delivered a full-bodied celebration of legacy, influence, and Black musical lineage, reminding viewers what the Grammys look like when they get it right.

Hill opened the D’Angelo portion by harmonizing live with his recorded vocals on “Nothing Even Matters,” a song that already lives deep in R&B fans’ hearts. From there, the tribute unfolded like a love letter to neo-soul.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lucky Daye eased into “Brown Sugar,” Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton brought tenderness to “Lady,” Leon Thomas tackled “Devil’s Pie,” and the final stretch featured Vanguard BGVS, Bilal, and Jon Batiste, who closed with a stirring rendition of “Africa.”

The room felt reverent, emotional, and heavy in the best way.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Roberta Flack tribute carried that same weight. Hill and Batiste performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” followed by Leon Bridges on “Compared to What.” Lalah Hathaway and October London honored Flack’s duets with Donny Hathaway, while John Legend and Chaka Khan delivered “Where Is the Love.” Hill then covered “Feel Like Makin’ Love” before reuniting with Wyclef Jean for “Killing Me Softly,” seamlessly transitioning into the Fugees version that introduced Flack’s genius to a new generation.

The tribute did not come without controversy.

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II, initially revealed that he had not received an invite to the ceremony despite his father being honored onstage. After public outcry and clarification from Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr., Archer confirmed he would be in Los Angeles for Grammy Weekend, signaling that the Academy finally made things right.

Fans also questioned whether Angie Stone, Archer’s mother and a soul icon in her own right, would receive similar recognition after her passing in 2025. While her inclusion remains unclear, the Grammys extending an invite to Archer felt like a necessary step toward accountability.

At its best, the Grammys honor legacy with care. Lauryn Hill made sure this moment did exactly that.

Check out the full tribute below:

RELATED: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Grammys?

The post Lauryn Hill Leads A Soul-Satisfying Grammys Tribute To D’Angelo & Roberta Flack, Michael Archer Jr. In Audience For Moving Moment appeared first on Bossip.

Lauryn Hill Leads A Soul-Satisfying Grammys Tribute To D’Angelo & Roberta Flack, Michael Archer Jr. In Audience For Moving Moment was originally published on bossip.com