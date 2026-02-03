Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear In Unhinged X Rant
‘No Loyalty To Anyone!’ Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear — Accuses Jay-Z Of ‘Child Sacrifice,’ Drags Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Trevor Noah & More
Nicki Minaj was not at the Grammy Awards this year, and she decided to make that our problem.
In line with her recent antics, the rapper took to X on Sunday night to hurl all sorts of allegations at the artists in attendance at the awards ceremony. Her rants began after host Trevor Noah pointed out Minaj’s absence from the event during his opening monologue.
“She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” Noah said, joking that the president is probably bragging about having a bigger “ass” than Minaj.
It didn’t take long for Nicki to respond to the former Daily Show host’s jab, once again resorting to homophobia.
“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend,” she wrote on X. “Allegedly.”
She paired her tweet with a photo of her in a MAGA-esque hat that reads, “NICKI WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” She also included a picture of her longtime target, Jay-Z, with Aaliyah and Beyoncé when they were 15 and 16, respectively.
Nicki also took shots at Chrissy Teigen, who was standing behind Trevor Noah during his joke about her.
“Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik,” she wrote, adding another, “Allegedly.”
Nicki went on to hurl insults at Lizzo, writing, “Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh.”
The Trinidadian rapper also confused Billy Porter for George Clinton, tweeting insults at him after he condemned Nicki’s support for Donald Trump.
“George Clinton sitcho stankin ass down,” she wrote, adding in another tweet, “I mean PORTA POTTY or whatever the fuk your name is.”
Going back to her beef with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, the rapper tweeted the same edit of Hov with Beyoncé and Aaliyah, claiming they are “sacrificing children” to gain power. She also referred to Democrats as “DemonCrats” before revealing that she won’t be releasing her album–which many theorized never existed in the first place–until she can renegotiate her contract.
“Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish,” she wrote. “Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying. Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.”
She continued with those same claims in another tweet, writing: “Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP.”
Nicki went on to claim that “they” sabotaged a documentary she made because she was vocal about abuse she suffered, another allegation that is seemingly aimed at Roc Nation.
“They sabotaged my documentary b/c i spoke about abuse that i suffered. They’ve been trying to stall all my projects in hopes I’d lose a bunch of money & beg them for help. Their leaders still think it’s a joke. The destruction that’s about to come down on them isn’t funny. I told y’all to leave me alone. Now you’ll understand why you should’ve just sat there & taken your meds.”
She went on to launch more allegations against Jay-Z, writing, “Imagine if a 30 year old rapper was out here with a 16 year old in this day & age — and how y’all would have his head on a platter.”
In another tweet, she calls the rapper a “child predator.”
Her replies were filled with people pointing out that her own husband is a registered sex offender, and her brother is serving 25 years to life in prison for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Nicki then shifted her rant back towards her newly minted anti-immigration stance, claiming democrats are “flying in immigrants” to get more votes.
“They’re flying in immigrants to vote b/c they reneged on all the promises they made to African Americans & can no longer get the African American vote by default. They’re causing distractions in the streets to distract from the billions they stole from tax payers.”
She also spoke about the LGBT community, which she has notably turned against since her allegiance with the Trump administration.
“The LGBT has also started seeing through the veil & it has them pissed off. Why are they getting the gay vote by default?!?!!! They’ve moved on from the gay vote to flying in ppl to vote for them. No loyalty to ANYONE. The gay community should be able to choose every 4 years like everyone else after the demoncrats CAMPAIGN to WIN your vote! They should not just GET your vote! WAKE UP.”
She ended her nightly rant with a religious tweet, insisting that anyone who speaks out against her will be “condemned & put to shame.”
“As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch.”
