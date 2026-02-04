Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty 30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture Love has always been the heartbeat of Black music. Whether it’s joy, heartbreak, healing, or celebration, Black artists have spent generations turning love into timeless records. What makes these songs even more iconic?

They all proudly carry the word “love” in the title. Here are 30 legendary love-titled songs by Black artists that span decades of music history.

1. Love on Top — Beyoncé

A joyful anthem that celebrates real love finally rising to the top.



2. Crazy in Love — Beyoncé

The song that defined early 2000s romance and obsession.



3. Love Galore — SZA

A modern take on messy, emotional, real-life love.



4. LOVE. — Kendrick Lamar

A reflective hip-hop love song about trust and loyalty.



5. I Will Always Love You — Whitney Houston

One of the most powerful love ballads ever recorded.





6. Love and Happiness — Al Green

A soul classic that captures both the joy and pain of love.



7. Love T.K.O. — Teddy Pendergrass

Smooth vocals over a heartbreak anthem.



8. Love Train — The O’Jays

A feel-good classic about spreading love everywhere.



9. Love Come Down — Evelyn “Champagne” King

Disco-era love that still fills dance floors.



10. Love Hangover — Diana Ross

When love feels just like a dangerous addiction.





11. Love’s in Need of Love Today — Stevie Wonder

A powerful reminder that love can heal the world.



12. Love Like This — Faith Evans

Upbeat R&B that defined late ’90s romance.



13. Love Never Felt So Good — Michael Jackson

A joyful celebration of love’s excitement.



14. Love Takes Time — Mariah Carey

A vulnerable breakup ballad from Mariah’s debut era.



15. Love Calls — Kem

Smooth, grown-folk love at its finest.



16. Love — Keisha Cole

A heartbreak anthem that defined a generation.



17. Love Ballad — L.T.D.

One of the smoothest slow jams ever created.



18. Love and War — Tamar Braxton

When relationships feel like emotional battlefields.



19. Love on the Brain — Rihanna

Raw emotion over a soulful, retro-inspired sound.



20. Love in This Club — Usher

A club classic where romance meets nightlife.



21. Love Me Harder — The Weeknd

Passion-filled pop and R&B crossover hit.



22. Love Drought — Beyoncé

A vulnerable look at emotional distance in love.



23. Love Yourz — J. Cole

A reminder to appreciate the love you already have.



24. Fake Love — Drake

A modern anthem about betrayal and emotional distance.

25. No Love — Summer Walker A modern R&B heartbreak record about emotional unavailability and loving someone who can’t fully love you back.

26. Lovin’ You — Minnie Riperton One of the most beautiful love songs ever recorded, known for its soft melodies and legendary high notes.

27. Another Sad Love Song — Toni Braxton A raw, emotional R&B record about loving hard even when it hurts — classic Toni Braxton vulnerability and honesty.

28. LOVEHAPPY — The Carters A joyful, victorious celebration of Black love, marriage, growth, and choosing happiness after storms.

29. Love Sosa — Chief Keef A drill-era anthem that flipped the word “love” into street loyalty and respect — and helped launch a whole new wave of Chicago hip-hop.