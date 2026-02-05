The New June Ambrose Shoe Drop Is Already Turning Heads

Listen Live
June Ambrose Drops New Sporty Shoe Capsule With Naturalizer

A sporty twist on heels and hybrid footwear courtesy of one of our fav celebrity stylists.

Published on February 4, 2026

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 03, 2026
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

June Ambrose is bringing her signature fashion fantasy to footwear. This time, comfort and sport are leading the conversation.

The celebrity stylist and creative director has teamed up with Naturalizer to launch STYLE-LETICS, a sport-inspired shoe capsule designed for women who move all day. The message behind the collection is clear. Fashion should feel as good as it looks. As June explains to press, “Comfort isn’t a bonus anymore. It’s the starting line. Once that’s non-negotiable, you’re free to design something bold.”

June Ambrose Is Redefining Comfort and Style – And We Are Obsessed

The first drop introduces two standout styles that blur sporty and dressy. The Nova-Shaft is a sandal-boot hybrid with a convertible shaft and sleek reptile textures. It feels equal parts street style and runway. The shoe style is perfect with mini skirts and mini dresses. The silhouette lets the leather shaft shine while showing off your legs and a flirty hemline. It would also look strong with leather high-waisted paperbag shorts.

The Zyra is a lace-up pump inspired by athletic sneakers. It features cushioning and supportive construction. Think pointed-toe heels with laces wrapping the ankle. The sock styling feels straight out of a fashion editorial. The pump pairs perfectly with tennis skirts, funky denim, and oversized balloon pants. They add an extra cool factor and can easily be dressed up or down.

June calls the concept “the new choreography of fashion.” She explains, “Every day is a sport. Every schedule is a sprint. I wanted to create a language where style flexes with us, not against us.”

Fans quickly filled her Instagram comments once the shoes dropped. One follower wrote, “I’m so excited!! I placed my order and can’t wait to style them.” Others chimed in with “BRILLIANT per usual!!!” and “Yesssss, brb going shopping.”

June even tested the shoes herself. She shared a video running on a treadmill in heels to show they can keep up. Prices range from $295–$350. The collection includes inclusive sizing and wide widths. More styles arrive in March, including sneakers and additional hybrids.

June Ambrose has always pushed fashion to feel bigger, bolder, and more expressive. Her hats, her prints, her details. This collection brings that same energy to shoes. And judging by the early reactions, this drop is only the beginning of what could become a major moment in footwear.

