‘Y’all Favorite Rapper Ain’t Sh–t’ — GloRilla’s Sister Victoria ‘Scar Face’ Woods Goes Nuclear, Drags Rapper For Allegedly Abandoning The Family

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

GloRilla is facing unexpected family drama after her sister, Victoria Woods, who goes by Scar Face on Facebook and Instagram, publicly called her out on social media. On Feb. 4, fans began raising eyebrows when Victoria accused the 27-year-old Memphis rapper of failing to financially support their parents and their eight other siblings.

GloRilla’s sister, Victoria Woods, claims the rapper doesn’t financially support her family.

The controversy began with a lengthy Facebook post where Victoria threatened to expose what she described as the truth behind GloRilla’s public image.

She wrote, “I’ll Really Go Live And Expose Yall Favorite Rapper Same Mom, Same Dad, 10 Siblings. Yall Think she this upright ass person when she really not ain’t fwu since she got on and I’m constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain’t fwu at all Gloria Woods call my bluff. It’s been 4years why the media haven’t seen your siblings? And don’t say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it’s cause you talk about our struggles and you don’t fwu na let’s clock it.”

RELATED CONTENT: You Glo Girl! — Rihanna Names GloRilla As The New Face Of Fenty

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Things escalated quickly when Victoria Woods followed up with more claims, alleging that their parents were still struggling financially. She also claimed that she had to personally pay their mom’s rent when their mom couldn’t make it.

The frustrated sibling penned, “And our parents are not straight!! Our dad just borrowed $100 from our mom yall think yall know shit but don’t !! I had to give my mom $1800 on a $2400 rent cause Yall favorite rapper blocked her !! Im tired of being quiet!!!!”

GloRilla’s sister didn’t stop there. In another Facebook post, Victoria referenced a video showing GloRilla gifting their father a Jaguar for his retirement party in November 2025, but she claimed the gesture was more for show. According to her, the car allegedly didn’t even have gas, and their father had to pay out of pocket to fill it up. Victoria ended the rant, griping that her sister was flat-out “wrong” for not helping.

She added, “…Not finna put our autistic brother on here, it’s 10 !! ion gaf about how yall put it she ain’t gave none of the ones she struggled with SH*T! ! Same house with [rats] and [roaches] sleeping on busted air mattresses taking baths outta water bottles when our parents couldn’t make ends meet she’s Wrong no matter how yall put it.”

Social media users reacted to Victoria Woods’ accusations. Some say GloRilla’s sister is in the wrong.

Social media users quickly jumped into the debate. Many defended GloRilla, arguing that she isn’t obligated to financially support every family member. One commenter on Facebook wrote, “Respectfully, success doesn’t obligate someone to fund or publicly validate every family member. A lot of y’all confuse access with entitlement. Building a career takes sacrifice, time, money, and the people who were physically present during that grind are usually the ones you see around. That’s not shade that’s reality.”

Others disagreed, saying family should come first. Another comment read, “I don’t care if it was 20 siblings if I become a millionaire all 20 going to [be] put in [a] position.. It’s family over anything regardless of what the situation is…”

Victoria Woods later took to Instagram with a video, doubling down on her accusations despite backlash. The upset family member complained that while GloRilla publicly highlights her upbringing and their family “struggles” during interviews, she privately fails to support the family she came from.

“Y’all mad that I talked about y’all favorite rapper. Y’all favorite rapper ain’t sh–t and I’m getting tired of it,” she griped in a story posted to Instagram Wednesday. “How she ain’t obligated when she want to sit here in all them interviews and talk about the struggles we’ve been through and ain’t reach back and help none of us out.” She also claimed their mother was “still working at Fed Ex.”

Here’s how GloRilla responded to her sister’s claims.

GloRilla hasn’t directly addressed the accusations but she did post an Instagram Story that appeared to show her mother thanking her for “doing so much” for the family.

What do you think about the drama bubbling between GloRilla and her sister Victoria Woods? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: Criminally Chic: GloRilla Just Turned Her Mugshot Into An Arresting T-Shirt Proving She’s Guilty Of Being A Marketing Genius

The post ‘Y’all Favorite Rapper Ain’t Sh–t’ — GloRilla’s Sister Victoria ‘Scar Face’ Woods Goes Nuclear, Drags Rapper For Allegedly Abandoning The Family appeared first on MadameNoire.

‘Y’all Favorite Rapper Ain’t Sh–t’ — GloRilla’s Sister Victoria ‘Scar Face’ Woods Goes Nuclear, Drags Rapper For Allegedly Abandoning The Family was originally published on madamenoire.com