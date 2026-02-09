Ashanti & Nelly Bring Couple Goals To Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Gallery: Ashanti & Nelly Give Couple’s Goals At The Fanatics Super Bowl Party
- Nelly and Ashanti looked stylish and in love at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.
- The event was packed with celebrity couples and solo stars, including Cardi B and La La Anthony.
- The party featured performances by musical acts like SZA and Cardi B.
Ashanti and Nelly stepped out during Super Bowl Weekend 2026 looking like the epitome of #couplesgoals. Our forever favorite spin-the-block pair hit the Fanatics party red carpet smiling, glowing, and dressed in stylish fits we loved.
Ashanti & Nelly Give #CouplesGoals At The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Ashanti reminded everyone why she will forever be that girl.
She wore a black leather Naked Wardrobe bodysuit that hugged every curve. The long-sleeve piece featured a deep V neckline and short-short bottoms that showed off her legs. She paired the look with thigh-high black leather boots, hoop earrings, layered chains, and a leather cap, all adding signature early-2000s glam she wears so well.
Standing beside her, Nelly kept things sporty and luxe. He wore a navy-and-green Louis Vuitton monogram sweatsuit layered over a white tee. Crisp white sneakers finished the look, keeping the vibe relaxed but designer. Together, the two matched each other’s fly perfectly.
We love seeing Nelly and Ashanti out and about. After rekindling their relationship, the pair launched their reality show Happily Ever After and recently welcomed their first child together. Seeing them outside, smiling and thriving, is always a moment.
The Haynes’ were among the many stars spotted at the annual Fanatics Super Bowl party, one of the most sought-after invites during Big Game weekend. The bash was packed with A-listers. We’re talking Keke Palmer, Eniko and Kevin Hart, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and more. And Nelly and Ashanti didn’t just attend, they also lit up the party’s stage. Other reported performances include those by SZA and Cardi B.
Gallery: Celebrities Were Outside At This Year’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Scroll to see more pics of celebrities from inside the legendary pre- Super Bowl party.
Cardi B
Cardi B is serving major BAWDY in this yellow and black bodysuit.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Another couple that loves to slay the red carpet is Ciara and Russell Wilson. It’s always the swag and style for us.
Eniko and Kevin Hart
Keeping the couple’s goals moments going, we have Eniko and Kevin Hart. We are loving Eniko’s caramel fit paired with Kevin’s relaxed denim look.
La La Anthony
One thing that La La Anthony is going to do is to serve the girls a lewk. This time, the POWER actress rocks an army green set with a crop top and cargos. And her red hair moment is everything.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott is giving us streetstyle swag in the best way possible. The silver chains and details alone make this fit pop.
Jamie Foxx and Anelise Bishop
We love a daddy-daughter moment. See Jamie Foxx and his daughter work the cameras in denim and relaxed wear.
Druski
Druski hit the carpet in a navy blue cropped jacket, blue slacks, and shiny black shoes.
Gallery: Ashanti & Nelly Give Couple’s Goals At The Fanatics Super Bowl Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com