Hi Hater: Donald Trump Calls Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime ‘Slap In The Face’, TPUSA ‘Halftime Show’ Flops

Trump criticized Bad Bunny's halftime show as a 'slap in the face' to America, dismissing it as uninspiring and unrepresentative.

Millions of Americans and viewers worldwide enthusiastically enjoyed Bad Bunny's intentional, well-choreographed display of Latin pride.

The Turning Point USA 'halftime show' created for racists and xenophobes drew far fewer viewers than Bad Bunny's performance.

Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Samuel Corum/Getty Images / Getty

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance was one of the greatest of all time. That’s not hyperbole, that’s not conjecture, it barely qualifies as opinion because objectively, this will go down as a historic halftime that will be talked about for years to come.

However, if there was one person on the planet Earth who was going to hate on last night’s cornucopia of culture that took place in Santa Clara, it was Donald John Trump. White people’s favorite president took to his floundering Truth Social platform to lambast the latin rapper as a “slap in the face” to America.

Via The Guardian: The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day – including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.

Meanwhile, in the real world, people, Americans in the fifty states and beyond, were enthusiastically enjoying Benito’s very intentional, very well choreographed show of Latin pride.

You’d think after the months of hand-wringing and pearl-clutching about Benito’s Spanish-speaking performance, that Trump and his MAGA miscreants would be tuned into the Turning Point USA “halftime show” that was created to give racists and xenophobes (people who don’t realize that Puerto Rico is America) an outlet to be entertained by bigotry. However…

Speaking of the failing TPUSA event aka Mayo Bowl 1, The Independet is reporting that several viewership numbers are being tossed around but are still unverified. Political analyst Frank Luntz says that TPSUA drew “over five million people” while the New York Times quotes a metric of 6.1 million. Either way, those numbers pale in comparison to the number of people who tuned in to watch Bad Bunny. Early projections suggest that upwards of 128 million were sat to watch the Album of the Year Grammy winner do his thing.

Poor things.

