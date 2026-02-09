Listen Live
Entertainment

Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved

Brands spent millions, and it showed. Check out the best, funniest, and most unforgettable commercials that aired during Super Bowl 60.

Published on February 9, 2026

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

As many of us know, Super Bowl Sunday is not just about the game or the halftime show; the commercials are equally important. This is where you can expect to see some of the best, creative and funniest commercials you’ve ever seen. Companies pay millions of dollars to run their commercials during the Super Bowl due to the Super Bowl being one of the most highly watched programs on TV each year. Check out our favorite commercials from Super Bowl 60.

Pepsi – The Choice

Dunkin Donuts – Good Will Dunkin

Amazon Alexa – Chris Hemsworth thinks Alexa+ is scary good

Squarespace – A Message From Emma Stone

Pringles ft Sabrina Carpenter 

Bosch – The More You Bosch

Instacart – For Papa! ft. Ben Stiller and Benson Boone directed by Spike Jonze

Redfin and Rocket – America Needs Neighbors Like You

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran ft Will Shat

TurboTax – The Expert feat. Adrien Brody: Dedication 

T-Mobile – Tell Me Why

wegovy – A New Way

Uber Eats – Hungry For The Truth

Youtube TV – Don’t Settle for Meh ft. Jason & Kylie Kelce, Gordon Ramsay, Christian McCaffrey and more

Skittles – Deliver The Rainbow

Wells Fargo – Celebrating Every Win

Hellmann’s

Fanatics Sportsbook – Bet On Kendall

Phoenix –  “Run Away”

Novartis

Xfinity – Jurassic Park

State Farm – Stop Livin’ on a Prayer 

WIX – The New Way to Create

Liquid I.V.

Him & Hers – “Rich People Live Longer”

Ro – ‘Healthier on Ro’ ft. Serena Williams

Spectrum – America’s Connectivity Company

Bud Light

Budweiser

Lay’s – Last Harvest

Oakley Meta – Athletic Intelligence is here 

Michelob ULTRA – The ULTRA Instructor ft. Kurt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Chloe Kim, & TJ Oshie 

Toyota RAV4 Superhero Belt

SKECHERS

Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved was originally published on majic945.com

