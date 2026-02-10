Listen Live
Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

According to footage shared by The Art of Dialogue, Epps took time during his set to joke about rapper Nicki Minaj, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd and quickly sparking conversation online.

Published on February 10, 2026

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj During “We Them Ones Tour” Stop

Comedian Mike Epps is trending online after a recent stand-up moment from his “We Them Ones Tour” stop in Louisville, Kentucky began circulating across social media.

The viral clip shows Epps addressing Minaj’s recent public appearances and political commentary, with the audience responding with both laughter and surprise as the moment unfolded.

As the video spread, fans across social media began weighing in, with some praising Epps for speaking candidly in his comedic style, while others debated whether the comments crossed the line.

Regardless of opinion, the moment has added another layer to the ongoing entertainment conversation surrounding Minaj’s recent headlines.

Stand-up comedy has long been a space where performers react in real time to current events, and Epps’ latest set is another example of how quickly those moments can travel far beyond the stage.

At this time, neither Mike Epps nor Nicki Minaj has publicly responded to the viral clip.

RELATED: Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

(Video circulating online via @ArtOfDialogue_)

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj was originally published on wtlcfm.com

