Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments

Check out Logan Paul entering the chat and Jake Paul switching up faster than his open-concept jawline after the flip!

It’s hard to tell whether it was the dragging on social media, the likelihood it would continue in-person, or those “big corporations reminding him who’s boss, but something changed his tune to become “Benito’s #1 fan” overnight. Maybe it was his own brother refusing to let the comments slide.

If you have an issue, come outside, Jake! It looks like your neighbors want to talk.

Mind you, many of the same “big corporations” backing Jake Paul’s sports shenanigans were major sponsors of the Super Bowl this year.

“A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile, Benito actually funds low-income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small,” she clapped back.

In addition to the post’s overwhelming alabaster audacity to imply Bad Bunny isn’t “American” enough, Jake Paul waves his island’s flag every chance he gets! Social media dragged him for disrespecting Puerto Rico while living and training on the island for a tax loophole.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that,” Paul wrote on Sunday night.

Logan Paul Enters The Chat To Shut Down Jake Paul’s Ignorant Insults About Bad Bunny

Usually, Jake Paul doesn’t mind backlash as long as he’s still getting paid, but his own family had to check his shameful comments. Logan Paul quoted his brother and lovingly reminded him that Puerto Ricans have U.S. citizenship and deserve representation on the Super Bowl stage as much as anyone else.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” the much wiser Paul brother wrote.

Logan also lives in Puerto Rico and seems to want to keep it that way in peace.

Jake Paul Cops PR Pleas After Benito-Bashing Backlash

Shortly after the internet dragged Jake from the windows to the wall, he had a change of heart. He conveniently changed his bio on X, formerly Twitter, to “Benito’s #1 fan” and issued follow-up statements that he was “misinterpreted.”

“The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted he’s not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country,” he wrote.

That was the only problem?! Jake claims he didn’t mean to say Bad Bunny isn’t American enough; he just isn’t “pro-America” enough. Well, the Benito Bowl already proved that’s false as well. During the performance, Bad Bunny proudly said, “God bless America” as he named all the islands and countries that make up the Americas while surrounded by their flags.

Jake returned to his go-to of praising ICE while claiming its agents are innocently just “doing their job.”

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess. If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America,” he continued.

Critical comments asked Jake to explain how he supports “love” and ICE agents gunning down U.S. citizens in their own communities.

If anything, the clapbacks claimed Bad Bunny is one of the biggest patriots, showing love to all people who aren’t too busy hating to receive it.

A few hours later, Jake was still fighting for his life online and swearing his devotion to Bad Bunny: “Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf.”

Some supporters applauded Jake and agreed with his choice to boycott, but the furious flurry of thousands of comments had that boy in a blender like Anthony Joshua! It looks like he FAFO that the people don’t play about Benito!

Throw in the towel on this one, Jake!

The post Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments appeared first on Bossip.