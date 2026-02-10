Angelo Nelson: White Milwaukee Man Fatally Shoots Black Neighbor, Goes To Do His Taxes

According to Law and Crime, Nelson was gunned down by his 31-year-old Milwaukee neighbor, Dominic Nosacek, on Feb. 2. Nosacek turned himself in to the Department of Homeland Security and admitted to the crime, saying, “I just killed a militia, I shot him in the head.”

A criminal complaint states that Nosacek told law enforcement investigators that he was being “harassed” by Nelson, whom he described as a “terrorist.” He said that after he killed Nelson with an AK-47 rifle, he went back into his apartment and did his taxes. When asked by the police, Nosacek openly admitted that he meant to kill Nelson, saying,