See How Megan Thee Stallion Planned The Cutest Birthday Surprise For Her Man Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion keeps giving full lover-girl energy — and we are here for it. The raptress recently took to Instagram to celebrate her man Klay Thompson’s birthday. In true Megan fashion, she’s showing she’s all about her man – while giving everyone something to talk about.

The Houston native kicked off “Klay Day” with a dreamy, sun-soaked brunch. She shared the intimate seaside moment on Instagram. Her caption read, “The first half of KLAY DAY 💙⚓ Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise.”

Inside Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Romantic Beach Birthday Getaway

For the beachside celebration, Megan stunned in a curve-hugging white halter gown covered in bold black polka dots. The plunging neckline and open back gave the look vintage bombshell vibes. Her sleek chin-length bob framed the moment perfectly. Stacked bangles and soft glam makeup completed the chic look.

The brunch setup felt straight out of a viral “meet-cute.” A low wooden table sat on soft blankets in the sand. The scene included candles, fresh florals, and sparkling glassware. The spread featured oysters on ice, cheeses, pastries, and fruit. The beach turned into a private luxury picnic.

Klay kept the vibe relaxed and classic. He wore a crisp white short-sleeve button-down with navy shorts. White socks and sneakers finished the look. In one sweet clip, he wrapped his arms around Megan poolside.

But the celebration didn’t stop there.

Megan Surprises Klay With His Favorite Group – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The second half of “Klay Day” brought a major surprise. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performed at his birthday party. Lazy Bone later confirmed the performance on Instagram. He called it a “very nice intimate party.” He also wished Klay many more “Klay Days.”

Klay has been vocal about the group being one of his favorites. That made the surprise even more personal.

From a romantic beach brunch to a private concert, Megan is pulling out all the stops for Klay’s 36th birthday. The lover-girl era is still going strong.

