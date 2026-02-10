Control Freak — 40 Janet Jackson Looks We’re Still Obsessed With For 40 Years Of ‘Control’

1 of 41 ❯ ❮

of 41

Source: Francois Nel / Getty – Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan on March 26, 2016. At just 19 years old, Janet Jackson released her third studio album, Control, a career-defining project that arrived on Feb. 4, 1986. Widely regarded as her breakthrough, the album signaled a turning point—both creatively and personally—as Jackson took the reins and autonomy over her life and her music. Now, it’s been 40 years since that incredible project debuted. Janet Jackson’s Control celebrated its 40th anniversary on Feb. 4. Jackson, 59, took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her landmark album, simply captioning the post, “Happy 40th Control.” The understated message barely begins to capture the album’s global influence, one too vast to be distilled into just three words. Control became her first release to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking a major professional milestone. More importantly, it represented her emergence from the long shadow of the Jackson family legacy. With this body of work, Jackson carved out her own identity and delivered one of the most influential albums in contemporary R&B and pop. The project produced incredible hits such as “The Pleasure Principle,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “Nasty,” which spent 19 weeks at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The album also marked Jackson’s first collaboration with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, a partnership that would prove transformative. Together, they helped define a new sonic space where R&B, pop, and hip-hop intersected, ushering in a bold, forward-thinking sound. Above all, Control announced Jackson’s arrival as a star, one who embraced her womanhood with confidence, intensity, and unapologetic power. As Jackson’s choreographer during this era, Paula Abdul brought a bold mix of attitude and sensuality to Janet’s performances, helping every Control-era music video and the singer’s onstage performances crackle with energy and excitement. Abdul celebrated the album’s 40th anniversary earlier this month, noting that she wanted to make sure she was giving Jackson her “flowers.” “Celebrating 40 years of Control and an era that changed my life forever. Watching Janet fully step into her power and creative voice during this time was such a beautiful experience. So many incredible memories from working together,” Abdul wrote. “Also, want to give a huge shoutout to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis @officialjamandlewis for their brilliance on the album, and to all the amazing dancers who were part of this chapter. With love and gratitude.” Control transformed Janet Jackson into an icon. Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty – Records signed by Janet Jackson are displayed during the “Music Icons” auction at Hard Rock New York on May 15, 2023. Despite being her third album, Control marked the true beginning of Janet Jackson, the icon. Prior to its release, she was largely known for her acting roles on Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and the television adaptation of Fame. Her initial steps into music came at the insistence of her father, Joe Jackson. “I didn’t want to do [the first record, Janet Jackson],” she told The Boston Globe in 1997. “I wanted to go to college. But I did it for my father.” Joe Jackson tightly controlled her early musical direction, resulting in 1982’s Janet Jackson and 1984’s Dream Street, albums that were youthful, safe, and ultimately lacking a clear artistic identity. Designed to fit within the confines of a domineering patriarch’s expectations, they offered little insight into Jackson’s true voice. As she approached adulthood, however, she was compelled to pursue independence—musically and personally—outside of the family’s control. That freedom paid off. Control earned four nominations at the 1987 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and showcased a balance of toughness and vulnerability throughout its tracklist. Reflecting on the creative process, Jam explained the unique circumstances that shaped the album’s development. “With Control, we got an opportunity to make a whole album with her, without scrutiny, because no one was saying, ‘I can’t wait for the new Janet record,’” Jam told The Chicago Tribune last fall, per Billboard. Jackson relocated to Minneapolis to work closely with Jam and Lewis at their Flyte Tyme Studios, fully immersing herself in their sound. Taking on a more active creative role than ever before, she shared songwriting and production credits with the duo, influencing arrangements, instrumentation, and the album’s overall tone. In doing so, she infused Control with a personality the world had never seen, one that would define her career for decades to come. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Control, here are 40 of Janet Jackson’s most iconic looks. RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson & Maxwell Might Just Be Music’s Newest Power Couple—And The Internet Is Obsessed

1986 Control Album release Source: Lester Cohen / Getty Embracing the big and bold theme of the 80s, Janet Jackson wore her curls in a voluminous afro, along with fun statement earrings, to celebrate the success of Control in 1986. The singer was photographed receiving a kiss from actor Mr. T while celebrating the album selling 2,000,000 copies after its release.

An ’80s-inspired photoshoot Source: picture alliance / Getty Janet Jackson posed for a photoshoot in Munich wearing a colorful, classic 1980s sweater. With an innocent smile and her hair styled in a soft updo, the image captured Jackson at a transitional moment, still early in her career, yet already hinting at the magnetic presence and star power she would soon fully embody.

14th Annual Music Awards Source: Ron Galella / Getty In 1987, Jackson attended the 14th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, commanding attention in a sleek black trench coat paired with leather gloves. The look was effortlessly chic and confidently sophisticated, mirroring the creative control she was asserting in her career. That evening marked a major triumph: Jackson took home multiple awards, including Favorite Soul/R&B Album (Control), Favorite Soul/R&B Single (“Nasty”), and Favorite Soul/R&B Female Video Artist (“When I Think of You”). She also delivered a standout performance, further cementing her status as a defining force in pop and R&B.

Fifth Annual American Cinema Awards Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty In 1988, Janet Jackson arrived at the Fifth Annual American Cinema Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel radiant in a white, cropped coat adorned with elegant gold jewelry embroidered with colorful gems. Her signature curly hair framed her face beautifully, adding softness to the regal ensemble. The look highlighted her growing crossover influence in both music and film, as she effortlessly blended Hollywood glamour with pop-star confidence.

“Rhythm Nation” World Tour Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Janet Jackson performed live during her Rhythm Nation World Tour at the Cincinnati Coliseum in March 1990, delivering a powerful, high-energy set in a striking black trench coat and black boots. Her hair, styled in a mix of wispy curls and sleek straight textures, added dynamic movement to the performance. The look, both sexy and militant, perfectly reflected the tour’s themes of unity, strength, and social consciousness.

Sixth Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Jackson attended the Sixth Annual Soul Train Music Awards in 1992 at the Shrine Auditorium, continuing her reign as one of the most influential artists of the era. The beautiful star donned a simple white shirt, a newsboy hat and a black mini-skirt, an ensemble that looked effortlessly cool.

1992 MTV Video Music Awards Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Janet Jackson attended the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, a defining moment of early-’90s pop culture, as one of MTV’s most celebrated artists. Continuing the theme of simplicity, Jackson rocked a sexy white crop top and black pants. She paired the look with a beautiful short pixie cut. That year, Jackson won Best Dance Video for “Scream” alongside her brother, Michael Jackson.

Diamond Awards Festival Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty Janet Jackson was in control during her performance at the Diamond Awards Festival in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1989. Jackson commanded the stage in a black jacket, embroidered with silver belts, a military hat, and a chunky silver belt. Attitude across the board.

1992 MTV Video Music Awards Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Wearing a bandana, relaxed denim, and a Mickey Mouse graphic tee, Janet Jackson radiated effortless cool while performing at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. The look captured her ability to merge street style with star power, reinforcing her influence on pop culture and fashion alike.



On the set of “Poetic Justice“ Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty A close-up portrait of Janet Jackson on the set of Poetic Justice, directed by John Singleton in 1993, captured her natural beauty and quiet intensity as she transitioned into a new chapter of her career, expanding her artistry from music into film with depth and emotional resonance. The star wore a cute newsboy hat and her iconic box braids, which fans would later nickname the “Poetic Justice braids.”

35th Annual Grammy Awards Source: SCOTT FLYNN / Getty Janet Jackson shared a kiss with her brother Michael Jackson after she presented him with the Grammy Legend Award at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards in 1993. The moment captured a rare, intimate display of sibling pride between two of the most influential entertainers in music history, along with Jackson’s incredible fashion. Wearing her hair in long box braids and a beautiful white blazer, the star looked classy and sharp alongside her brother.

66th Annual Academy Awards Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty In 1994, Jackson attended the 66th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, embodying understated elegance and star power. She wore an angelic white suit, this time with her hair straight, and smoky eyeshadow for an unexpected pop. Growing in star power, Jackson made it her mission to redefine what it meant to be a global pop icon throughout the 1990s.

“Janet” World Tour Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty In 1994, Janet Jackson gave one heck of a performance during her Janet World Tour at the Poplar Creek Music Theatre. Commanding the stage with a white military ensemble, the star oozed confidence and sensuality. She delivered a powerful performance that showcased her evolution as both a vocalist and performer, reinforcing the tour’s reputation for bold choreography and emotional intensity.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty The Grammy Award-winning singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990, marking a milestone in her groundbreaking career. Dressed in a commanding black leather jacket adorned with chain detailing, layered over a leather vest and paired with tall leather boots, Jackson embodied strength and authority. The militant-inspired ensemble connected perfectly with her fearless artistry as she marked the honor with poise and power.

Ahoy in Rotterdam Source: Paul Bergen / Getty Janet Jackson performed onstage at Ahoy in Rotterdam in 1995, wearing a playful yet assertive white military-inspired outfit, this time with her hair in beautiful curls. The look aligned seamlessly with the tour’s strong, disciplined visual language, blending sharp structure with pop exuberance as she delivered an electrifying performance.

Flanders Expo Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty In 1998, Jackson performed at Flanders Expo in Ghent, Belgium, continuing her reign as an international superstar. Wearing a fiery red crop top jacket with black and white detailing and her hair up in a ponytail with bangs, Jackson sang her heart out on stage. The appearance highlighted her growing global appeal in the late 1990s, as she connected with audiences across Europe through electrifying performances and unmistakable presence.

CD: UK Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty The 2000s were Janet Jackson’s grown-and-sexy era. Case in point: in 2004, she appeared on the UK television program CD: UK to promote her latest work. While there, she exuded confident sensuality in perfectly fitted denim jeans and a striking black-and-white leather corset top, a look that highlighted her influence on fashion and pop culture. Her wavy hair only elevated the look.

Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty During the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004, Jackson made headlines for a fashion moment that would become one of the most talked-about incidents in the history of live television. Wearing a black snakeskin leather corset and a matching trench coat, the outfit was visually striking before a brief wardrobe malfunction occurred during her performance with Justin Timberlake. The moment sparked global conversation and remains a defining flashpoint in pop culture discourse.

2006 Billboard Music Awards Source: John Shearer / Getty At the 2026 Billboard Music Awards, Janet Jackson took to the stage in a white crop top and long white pants embellished with intricate detailing, confidently showcasing her toned physique. As she performed a dynamic medley including “Control,” “The Pleasure Principle,” and “So Excited,” she reminded audiences of her unmatched ability to fuse choreography, fashion, and musical legacy into a single commanding performance, all at the age of 40.

The Fashion Awards 2019 Source: Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Janet Jackson’s style steadily elevated over the years, reflecting confidence, refinement, and a strong sense of self. At the 2019 Fashion Awards held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, she embodied this evolution in a plush fur coat styled with a hat adorned with a striking statement pin, proving that subtle details can transform a classic look into a powerful fashion moment.

2018 Billboard Music Awards Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty Janet Jackson attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May 2018, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a regal all-white ensemble. The look, consisting of a flowing skirt, crisp white blouse, and gold jewelry, projected elegance, restraint, and quiet authority.

Black Girls Rock! 2018 Source: Variety / Getty At the Black Girls Rock! Awards in August 2018, Jackson truly shined. She wore a black floral-print dress that felt both sophisticated and royal. Styled with an elegant updo and subtle makeup, the look highlighted her timeless beauty and effortless grace.

#OUT100 2017 Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty That same sense of sophistication was front and center at OUT Magazine’s #OUT100 event in 2017. Jackson arrived in a sleek black gown accented with fur trim, leather pants and tulle, delivering a powerful yet refined statement that uplifted her status as both a style and cultural icon.

Dubai World Cup 2016 Source: KARIM SAHIB / Getty In 2016, Jackson returned to the stage after a four-month hiatus for undisclosed health reasons, bringing her signature high-energy performance to Dubai. Performing at the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016, at the Meydan Racecourse, she paired a black leather look with a bold bead embroidered statement necklace and her iconic curly red hair, blending edge, confidence, and star power in unforgettable fashion.

Unbreakable World Tour 2015 Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty In September 2015, Janet Jackson performed onstage during her Unbreakable World Tour at American Airlines Arena. Dressed in a striking white dress adorned with layered gold chains and pronounced metal shoulder pads, Jackson delivered her performance with commanding presence and unmistakable style.

2008 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty At the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party, Janet Jackson dazzled on the red carpet in a sleek cream halter top cinched with a satin burnt-sienna belt that perfectly complemented her skin tone and sculpted frame. She completed the look with black satin pants and bold statement earrings, lighting up the carpet with effortless glamour.

44th Annual Grammy Awards 2002 Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Backstage at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2002 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jackson posed alongside Matthew McConaughey, wearing a pink chiffon off-the-shoulder top paired with fitted jeans that showcased her chiseled abs. With her hair worn down in loose waves and a vibrant pink choker around her neck, the singer radiated confidence, sensuality, and early-2000s cool.

47th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2005 Source: KMazur / Getty At the 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2005, Janet Jackson stunned in a light brown gown adorned with intricate detailing. The look struck a perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated, beautifully complementing her complexion and reinforcing her status as a red-carpet standout.

2008 Met Gala Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Arriving alongside her former boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, Jackson attended the 2008 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, in New York City. She wore a lustrous white satin gown that exuded elegance and drama, seamlessly fitting the night’s high-fashion fantasy.

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer Show 2022 Source: Dave Benett / Getty In 2022, Jackson attended the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, England. Posing alongside Letitia Wright and Sheila Atim, she wore a tailored, sophisticated suit accented with a satin bow, an intentional nod that transported fans back to the early days of Control.

Thom Browne Spring/Summer Show 2022 Source: Pierre Suu / Getty Later that year, Janet Jackson attended the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. Dressed in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, the look evoked her iconic Rhythm Nation era, blending sharp tailoring with nostalgia and reaffirming her huge influence on fashion and culture.

Christian Siriano Spring/Summer Fashion Show 2022 Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Wearing a sheer chiffon bodysuit that revealed a black satin bra beneath, Janet Jackson exuded confidence and unapologetic sex appeal backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week show. The appearance took place at The Elizabeth Collective in September 2022, where her look balanced sensuality with modern couture edge.

ONE MusicFest 2023 Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Jackson brought nostalgia to the stage on Day 1 of the 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 28, 2023. Dressed in a commanding, militant-inspired jumpsuit, the performance evoked the early days of her career and reminded fans why she’s still a powerhouse performer.

British Museum Ball 2025 Source: Mike Marsland / Getty At the inaugural British Museum Ball held at The British Museum in October 2025, in London, England, Janet Jackson stunned in a breathtaking red gown. Styled with a sleek top knot, the ensemble was equal parts regal and dramatic, highlighting her timeless elegance.

Dancers Against Cancer 2025 Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Jackson delivered sultry sophistication at the Dancers Against Cancer 2025 Gala of the Stars, held at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 21, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Wearing a satin mini dress paired with a sharp, blunt haircut, she struck a perfect balance between modern allure and classic glamour.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club 2025 Source: Anadolu / Getty On July 7, 2025, Janet Jackson arrived at a gala celebrating the 1,500th performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London, United Kingdom. Dressed in a crisp white suit and wearing her hair in classic box braids, she embodied refined confidence and contemporary style.

Thom Browne 20th Anniversary Source: Dave Benett / Getty In October 2023, Jackson attended Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She wore a striking, high-shine militant-inspired tweed jacket designed by Browne, styled with voluminous natural curls and sleek black glasses, an ensemble that blended intellectual edge with her signature strength.

Tom Ford 2025 Source: Neil Mockford / Getty Janet Jackson embraced full fashion authority at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2025. Dressed head-to-toe in a black leather ensemble, she delivered a bold, commanding look that perfectly aligned with Ford’s sleek, sensual aesthetic.

NY Fashion Week 2023 Source: MEGA / Getty While navigating the streets of New York City during Fashion Week in 2023, Jackson turned the sidewalk into a runway. She stepped out in a burnt-sienna leather dress layered with a coordinating long trench coat, finishing the look with a long, dramatically braided ponytail that amplified the fierce confidence of the ensemble.