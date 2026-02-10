Drake Pushes To Send Stake Gambling Lawsuit To Private Arbitration

Drake is trying to keep his gambling business out of the public spotlight. The rap superstar is pushing to shut down a legal fight tied to claims about his stake betting habits.

As per AllHipHop.com, Drake has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges he promoted and participated in reckless gambling behavior through his partnership with Stake, the online crypto casino. The suit claims Drake encouraged excessive wagering by frequently showcasing massive bets on social media, creating what the plaintiffs argue is a misleading portrayal of gambling as risk-free entertainment.

The Toronto rapper’s legal team is pushing back hard, arguing that the case has no merit and should not be litigated in public court. Drake’s lawyers contend that his betting posts are clearly promotional, voluntary, and protected speech — not financial advice or inducement. They also argue that users choose to gamble on their own accord and that Drake is not responsible for individual losses tied to Stake.

Drake has never been shy about flaunting his gambling habits. Over the years, he’s gone viral for placing jaw-dropping wagers, including a recent $1 million bet on the New England Patriots tied to Super Bowl LX odds. Whether he wins or loses, those bets routinely make headlines and fuel online debate about celebrity influence in gambling culture.

The lawsuit also attempts to frame Drake as a central figure in normalizing high-risk betting, but his legal team maintains that the claims stretch far beyond the facts. They insist the case is an attempt to exploit his fame rather than address any legitimate wrongdoing.

For now, Drake is looking to end the legal back-and-forth before it goes any further — and keep his high-roller reputation where it’s always lived: on his own terms, not in a courtroom.