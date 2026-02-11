Steph Curry Out For NBA All-Star Game & Gets Replaced By Brandon Ingram

Source:



Steph Curry fans will have to wait another year to see the superstar guard play in an All-Star Game. The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors player will sit this one out due to a condition known formally as patellofemoral pain syndrome and informally as “runner’s knee.”

The right knee injury will keep Curry out of not just the All-Star game, but also a Wednesday night game with the San Antonio Spurs and a Thursday game against the Boston Celtics.

Though he’s missed 14 games so far due to the same knee, Curry has been having a great season. He’s averaging 27.2 points a game, which puts him in the top 10 among active players. He’s shooting 47% from the field, 40% from three-point range and 93% from the free throw line. So far, the Warriors are 4-8 without him in the lineup.

He’s not expected to return before February 19.

“He’s doing well,” Kerr said at a press conference. “That’s the hope. It’s really kind of a day-to-day thing, so it’s hard to predict for sure whether he’ll be playing that first game after the break, but that’s definitely the hope.”

Kerr added, “The idea is if he can get through everything this week, that puts him on pace to be playing then.”

Now in his 17th season, Curry will miss the chance to defend his reigning All-Star MVP title, and very likely the chance to make the All-NBA team. Per league rules, an All-NBA player must play at least 65 regular-season games.

This rule also applies to consideration for the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and All-Defensive team. Curry hasn’t missed the All-NBA team in a season in which he played most of the games since 2012-13.

Taking his place, will be 10-year veteran Brandon Ingraham who is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season with the Toronto Raptors.

Outside of hoops, Curry says his marriage, which has taken a beating on social media, remains strong. He and his wife, Ayesha, have been married for 14 years, with four children aged 13 years to 18 months. He counts “honest communication” as the main reason why it works.

“It sounds kind of cheesy, but it’s really a foundation,” Curry told People at the GOAT premiere in Los Angeles, where he and his wife both have a speaking role. The animated movie stars Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin as a goat looking for a championship in “roarball.”

Curry added, “We built that over time, where you can say whatever is on your mind and it doesn’t come off as a personal attack or anything.”

“Life is hard, and you’re trying to, you know, handle all the stress, especially as parents, too. But if you can prioritize that, then prioritize each other as much as possible, that’s the foundation.”

