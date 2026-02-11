Maria Taylor Makes History As First Black Woman To Host Super Bowl Pregame And Present the Lombardi Trophy

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Social media users are asking, “Who is Maria Taylor?” after the NBC anchor’s history-making appearance at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Taylor, 38, made history on Sunday, becoming the first Black woman to host NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show and to present the Lombardi Trophy to the winning team, the Seattle Seahawks.

It was a full-circle moment for the Roswell, Georgia, native, who shared the big night with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald. Notably, Taylor and MacDonald attended the same high school growing up and later went on to attend the same college, the University of Georgia, according to People.

On Sunday, Taylor shared a video on Instagram of her giving the 38-year-old coach a big hug during the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy following Seattle’s 29–13 win over the New England Patriots.

“Just a couple kids from Centennial High School at the Super Bowl,” Taylor captioned the sweet video.

The significance of the event was not lost on Taylor, who also shared her emotions following the game on Instagram, calling it “a moment I will never forget. More words on this soon.”

Who is Maria Taylor?

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty – Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks does an interview with NFL reporter Maria Taylor after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026,

Maria Taylor is a television host and producer. She is the host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports. She assumed the role in 2021, making history as the first female full-time host of the program. She is also the lead host of NBA Showtime and Basketball Night in America on Sundays.

In January 2026, Taylor completed her fifth season as host of Football Night in America, which averaged 8.8 million viewers from 7:30–8:15 p.m. ET in 2025, the show’s largest season audience ever and up 14% from the previous season, according to NBC.

Notably, this wasn’t her first time hosting a big sports event. One of the most versatile hosts in sports, Taylor has also served as a host and co-host for the Tokyo, Beijing, and Paris Olympics, the Big Ten College Countdown, NBC Sports’ primetime college football studio program; and the Roland-Garros semifinals.

Following Super Bowl LX, Taylor will serve as a late-night host of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, marking her fourth Olympic assignment. Additionally, beginning this spring, she will be NBC Sports’ lead WNBA studio host.

Taylor is executive producing and currently in production on an eight-part television documentary series on the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty – Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks does an interview with NFL reporter Maria Taylor after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026,

The decorated sportscaster has won numerous awards over the years, most recently a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as an Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event. In 2021, Adweek named Maria Taylor one of the “Most Powerful Women in Sports.”

In 2022, TIME included Taylor in its TIME100 Next list, which identifies the “emerging leaders who are shaping the future.”

History-maker indeed. Congrats to Maria Taylor!

