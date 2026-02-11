Olandria Carthen Just Served YSL Glam Ahead Of NYFW

Source:

Olandria Carthen has become one of those A-listers we expect to understand the assignment every time. At this point, it’s no longer a question — it’s a certainty. With her name on the guest list, the bar is raised.

The Love Island USA star and proud HBCU grad is fully in her fashion girl era, popping out at major events and serving confidence. Her latest appearance — just in time for New York Fashion Week — is proof that the Bama Barbie is booked, busy, and dressing like it.

Olandria Carthen Is Already Setting The Tone Before NYFW Even Starts

Olandria was recently spotted at the Yves Saint Laurent “Love 24/7” party, one of the swankiest after-hours gatherings leading into NYFW. The vibe was moody, red-lit, and ultra-exclusive.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Styled by Matthew and Reginald Reisman, Olandria stepped out in head-to-toe YSL. The reality star wore the Saint Laurent Black Cut-Out Bra Corset Scallop Edge Halter Dress. The sleek black gown hugged every curve and featured a dramatic halter neckline with scalloped detailing and bold cutouts. Looking at the dress, no one can really slay it like her.

The silhouette was clean and minimal, which made the design details hit even harder.

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Her glam took the look all the way up. Olandria wore her hair in a wet, slicked-back style that gave full after-hours glamour. The dramatic eye makeup and glossy lip made her features pop under the red lighting, while her melanin skin was on glow. Statement earrings completed the moment.

Our obsession with Olandria continues. Her looks are getting trendier, more stylish, and even more daring — if that’s even possible. She keeps taking risks, inspiring fashion girls, and giving the people what they want.

And the best part? Her fashion run is just getting started. Last September marked her first official NYFW, where she walked in Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer ’26 runway show. She may have been a rookie then, but now she’s showing up to pre-events like a pro.

With New York Fashion Week officially kicking off, we already know this won’t be the last time we gag over an Olandria Carthen fit. At this point, we’re officially on watch — because the way she keeps eating up every look really needs to be studied.

Olandria Carthen Just Served YSL Glam Ahead Of NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com