Fort Woth Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Over French Fries

Fort Worth police have arrested and charged 18 year old for allegedly killing his 19-year-old friend after refusing to share his french fries. 

Published on February 12, 2026

Police Line Do Not Cross - Police tape crime scene picture
Source: N/A / n/a

Fort Worth police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Lemarques Darden for allegedly killing his 19-year-old friend Jarvis Davis late last month after refusing to share his french fries. 

According to an arrest affidavit  Darden shot Davis in the head on Jan. 28 inside an apartment in the 9500 block of jeremiah drive. Davis was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital.

Witnesses say the two men got involved into a verbal argument, witnesses say they heard a loud noise and saw davis slumped on the couch and saw Darden fleeing the scene with a handgun.

The affidavit does not mention the what the disagreement was about, police say the argument began when the Davis refused to share his french fries with Darden. The two were said to be neighbors and friends and lived in the same apartment complex

Police emphasized the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Fort Woth Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Over French Fries was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

