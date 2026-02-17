Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Cardi B Seemingly Confirms Stefon Diggs Split, Disses BIA Back

Cardi B fired back at BIA, who took a shot at Stefon Diggs, prompting the Bronx rapper to defend her child's father despite splitting up.

Published on February 17, 2026

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked to be the next top power couple, but rumors persisted around Super Bowl LX that the couple was no longer an item. BIA took a shot at Stefon Diggs last week, prompting Cardi B to seemingly confirm the end of her relationship with Diggs and to fire back onstage and defend her child’s father in the process.

The beef between Cardi B and BIA has been ongoing since 2024, and the Bronx superstar dissed her rival on the track “Pretty & Petty” from her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

On X last week (February 12), a Cardi fan account, IconicTaex, wrote, “Name five Bia songs gun pointed to ya head!? #LittleMissDramaTour Cardi B Pretty and Petty,” garnering a response from BIA, who responded with, “Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm.”

Cardi, who is always patently aware of the haters, took to the stage during the Los Angeles stop of her tour and confirmed that she and Diggs are done but that BIA needs to mind her business.

“Just because I ain’t fcking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you btch!” Cardi said over the weekend before launching into “Pretty & Petty.”

Stefon Diggs, whose New England Patriots fell short against the Seattle Seahawks, hasn’t mentioned the split from Cardi B in interviews and is currently battling allegations of assault.

The pair welcomed a baby boy together in November of last year.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Seemingly Confirms Stefon Diggs Split, Disses BIA Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

