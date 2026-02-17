7 Hair Tools You Need For A Perfect Silk Press At Home

CareyHope

Chilly temperatures are the universal bat signal that it’s time for a silk press. With the absence of humidity in the air, you can trust that the style will stay smooth and frizz-free for weeks. Plus, it’s the perfect time to give your mane a break from the protective style routine. With the rising cost of a silk press, many beauty mavens have embraced the DIY lifestyle.

That said, it’s important to have the right silk press hair tools handy to bring the style to life.

Since heat is the foundation of a silk press, high-quality styling tools are essential to minimize damage. So, the old, rusty flat iron under your bathroom sink, or the blow dryer without comb/brush attachments, won’t make the cut. It’s time to invest in tools that you can trust to style your mane to perfection and preserve the health of your hair.

Ready to shop for your silk press hair tools? We’ve got you covered. From hair steamers to satin bonnets, we’ve compiled seven must-have tools to help you create and maintain a salon-quality silk press at home. Happy Shopping!

​All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.