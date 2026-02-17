Gallery: Monica Denise Arnold Takes Over NYFW 2026

Source: Getty

Monica was outside during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this February. The R&B icon, whose real name is Monica Denise Arnold, made her rounds at some of the most anticipated shows in the city. As expected, she set the bar and gave us look after look at every NYFW stop.

As expected, she set the bar and gave us look after look at every NYFW stop.

If you follow Monica, you already know fashion has always been part of her conversation. From the Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy to her everyday street style, she consistently shows up in designer pieces, statement coats, boots, and standout bags.

The “Angel Of Mine” singer loves a monogram moment, legacy fashion houses, and luxe brands. She is a fashion girl’s fashion girl and has no problem serving lewks.

Monica Denise Arnold Takes Over NYFW 2026

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The singer was spotted front row and outside the venues at the Christian Siriano, Marc Jacobs, Sergio Hudson, Diotima, and Public School shows, bringing completely different vibes each time. Her style switch-ups were everything.

One day, she delivered polished and professional. The next day, she stepped out in monochrome magic. Then came the blonde hair era, a little sexiness, and moments that felt bold, playful, and voluminous. Monica clearly understands the assignment: every show has its own energy, and every outfit should match the moment.

She also ran into a few familiar faces along the way. At Sergio Hudson, she posed alongside Yolanda Adams and Simone I. Smith. At Christian Siriano, she mixed and mingled with Whoopi Goldberg and Leslie Jones. Basically, the girls were outside.

Monica At NYFW 2026: Looks We Loved

New York Fashion Week officially became Monica Watch — and we were happily tuned in all week long. Keep scrolling to see the looks she served across the city.