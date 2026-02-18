Birthday Boo'd Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

Listen Live
Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Birthday Bentley

Published on February 18, 2026

  • Klay Thompson surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a Bentley worth hundreds of thousands for her 31st birthday.
  • The couple's birthdays are close, making February a 'celebration season' for them.
  • Megan's new blue hair and vinyl record hint at an upcoming musical era.

After properly celebrating his birthday last week, Klay Thompson returned the favor by going all out for his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion‘s birthday.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

When it comes to birthday gifts, Klay Thompson did his big one this year! The NBA star surprised Meg with a luxury Bentley for her 31st birthday, proving their social media PDA is only getting more and more intimate.

The couple celebrated Megan’s big day during a sunny getaway over NBA All-Star Weekend, and the highlight of the trip was clearly the massive car surprise, complete with a bow. Naturally, Megan shared the moment on social media, giving followers a front-row seat to her dream birthday.

After the trip, Megan posted photos from the celebration on Instagram, showing off the views, the vibes — and her brand new baby blue Bentley.

Alongside the pics, she wrote: “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥺 A time was definitely had 🌴🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY ⚓️”

The sweet gesture quickly went viral, with fans loving how excited and grateful she seemed about the whole experience. Fans flooded Megan’s comments with heart emojis, jokes, and plenty of “where can I find a man like this?” inquiries. Others pointed out that the Bentley — reportedly a Flying Spur — can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, making it one of the most over-the-top celebrity birthday gifts in recent memory.

“I’ve never seen Meg post a car, Sis gone yall ❤️❤️😂😂😂,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “It makes me so happy seeing you receive the love and appreciation you truly deserve 🥹.”

The car’s color also seems to be a hint at Megan’s upcoming musical era. On her birthday, thee hot girl posted a set of pictures sporting a blue pixie cut, all while standing on a giant vinyl record. In her caption, she wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💙 Drop some blue hearts if you ready for ACTIII hotties.”

Klay and Megan have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples since going public with their relationship in 2025. They’ve kept things fairly low-key compared to some celebrity pairs, but moments like this show just how strong their bond seems to be.

Their birthdays are also close together — Megan’s on February 15 and Klay’s earlier in the month — so February has basically become “celebration season” for them. For his birthday, Meg went all out, throwing the baller a birthday party complete with a private performance from his favorite rap group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Happy Birthday, Megan!

Birthday Boo'd Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday was originally published on bossip.com

