J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

J. Cole heads back into tour mode and the timing could not be better. After years of calculated moves, quiet dominance, and selective appearances, the beloved lyricist is gearing up for his 2026 The Fall Off arena tour. Check out the J. Cole setlist we need on his upcoming tour inside.
According to NME, the tour will hit more than 50 cities across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It marks his first solo tour in five years and his first global run in nearly a decade. Super wild to think about.
Cole has always moved differently. No continuous antics or desperate grabs for attention—just bars, growth, and a fan base that has aged with him. From the early mixtape days to headlining Madison Square Garden and London’s The O2, he built this brick by brick. Every era feels intentional. Every album feels like a new chapter in Cole’s memoir.
The Fall Off is being framed as a defining moment in his catalog. Whether it is truly the end of an era or simply another evolution, this tour is another moment in his legacy. This tour reflects on the hunger of The Warm Up, the breakout of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, the introspection of 4 Your Eyez Only, and the sharp confidence of The Off-Season.
Cole’s concerts are more than performances. They have become communal therapy sessions. One minute, the crowd is screaming lyrics about ambition and survival. Next, they are silent, hanging onto every word of a vulnerable verse about family, doubt, or purpose. That duality is what separates him from the rest of the industry’s current favorites.
So with the stage set for arenas worldwide, we started thinking about the setlist. What are the songs that absolutely have to make the cut? What tracks would hit differently in a packed stadium in 2026? Comment your favorites below and check out our dream setlist below.
Here’s our 10-song dream setlist that balances the hits, the heart, and the deep cuts real fans pray for:
1. No Role Modelz
An undeniable anthem. The crowd will rap every word before Cole even touches the mic.
2. Power Trip
That hook still feels cinematic. It is the perfect blend of vulnerability and ego.
3. Middle Child
A reminder that he stands between generations and holds his own every time.
4. Love Yourz
The ultimate perspective check. This one turns arenas into group therapy.
5. A Tale of 2 Citiez
High energy chaos in the best way. The beat drop alone shakes the building.
6. G.O.M.D.
Pure confidence. This is Cole talking slick and backing it up.
7. Apparently
A reflective deep cut that longtime fans connect to on a different level.
8. Wet Dreamz
Storytelling at its finest. Nostalgic and still relatable.
9. Lights Please
For the true day ones who remember the mixtape grind.
10. January 28th
A victory lap track that feels like a statement of purpose and legacy.
If Cole builds a setlist that honors every era, this tour will not just be another performance. It will be a moment.
J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com