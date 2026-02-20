North Texas Dentist Arrested For Performing Surgery While Intoxicated

Source: Antonio Marca / Getty

A North Texas dentist is facing felony charges after performing surgery on a patient on Monday morning while intoxicated.

In the 2800 block of Loy Lake Road, Sherman police responded to a dental office around noon due to reports of an impaired dentist. Once officers arrived, they made contact with 36-year-old Kelly Buck.

Investigators say Buck exhibited visible signs of intoxication after treating one of the patients in the office. A representative from the dental office said that the buck was scheduled to perform multiple treatments that day. In the first procedure, an assistant dentist noticed that Buck didn’t seem like herself. Although she had only worked at the office a few times previously. Buck was not a permanent employee at this dental practice; she was a temporary contractor through a larger dental staffing agency.

Staff noticed physical symptoms that were different from her previous visit.

The office manager confronted Buck. She claimed that she was “perfectly fine.” The manager told the team not to call Buck for any further hygiene exams or operative appointments out of caution. Management then called the police to perform a sobriety test. She was taken into custody once she failed the test. She was charged with performing surgery while intoxicated, which is a state jail felony. She was transported to the Grayson County jail.

