Baby Keem Drops His Album 'Casino,' Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

Baby Keem has finally blessed the streets with his sophomore album, Ca$ino. 

Published on February 20, 2026

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
After a four-year wait, the West Coast MC stepped out of hibernation and back into the spotlight. Ahead of the album’s release, Keem dropped a documentary titled Booman, giving fans a deeper look into his journey, dating back to his childhood. 

His cousin Kendrick Lamar also appears in the film, speaking on how Baby Keem has worked to break generational curses in their family history.

“Section 8, Welfare, General relief, AFDC, this is a story about a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to change our generational curses.”

The 11-track project finds Keem reflecting on where he stands in life today. Across opening records, he addresses family struggles, personal losses, and the challenges that come with navigating fame and success at a young age.

On the title track, “Ca$ino,” Keem opens up about the pressure he carries and the boundaries he’s willing to set to protect his peace:

“I got the world on my shoulders I risk my life to live it, I got a list of b*tch a** n*ggas that I’m not forgiving. I’ll even cut my family off in this new life i’m living.”

Kendrick makes his appearance on “Good Flirts” and “House Money,” as expected, he delivers. Whenever Keem and Kenny link up, they do their big one.

Less than 24 hours after its release, Ca$ino is already generating strong reactions online, with fans praising Keem’s growth.

Check out the full reactions to Baby Keem’s sophmore album, Ca$ino, below.

Andre 3000 esque

LOL, so Cole crawled so Keem can walk?

Respect

Fans are loving Baby Keem’s new album, Ca$ino

Circus Cirus Free$tyle, fire

Live reactions to Baby Keem’s sophomore album

Ranking every song on Ca$ino

The song titled “Ca$ino” looks to be a fan favorite

Baby Keem Drops His Album 'Casino,' Fans Say He Hit The Lotto was originally published on hiphopwired.com

