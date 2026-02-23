Cheers To Community, Culture & Connection! Rémy Martin Expands ‘This Is My City’ Microgrant Program To MIA & LA, Taps Bold Creatives Skyh Black & Aliya Janell As Mentors

Source: Rémy Martin

Storied cognac house Rémy Martin is extending its impactful This Is My City series to Miami and Los Angeles where one emerging creative in each city will win a $20,000 microgrant and tailored mentorship.

Building on the success of last year’s This Is My City tour stops in New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta, the brand renewed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who are shaping culture and driving impact within their communities.

With brilliance at the forefront of the initiative, the brand teamed up with two creative leaders with strong ties to their hometowns to serve as mentors for the This Is My City microgrant.

As the Los Angeles mentor, professional dancer, choreographer, and founder of world-renowned stiletto class, Queens N’ Letto, Aliya Janell brings a global influence in dance culture and a strong commitment to empowering women through movement.

Source: Rémy Martin

Her work reflects Los Angeles’s refined yet fearless creative energy and its constant evolution.

Joining her is All The Queen’s Men star Skyh Black whose creative lens reflects Miami’s dynamic intersection of performance, style, and storytelling.

“Miami and Los Angeles are cities that consistently move culture forward, shaped by bold and ever-evolving creative voices,” said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas, in a statement. “Bringing Remy Martin’s V.S.O.P This Is My City Limited Edition to these markets allows us to honor what makes each city distinct while supporting the next generation of leaders who are shaping culture within their communities.”

To commemorate the program, the brand will host exclusive soirées in Miami and Los Angeles, welcoming the mentors, honorees, and local tastemakers to celebrate community while toasting with two new limited-edition This Is My City bottles celebrating the distinct cultural influence and creative spirit of Miami and L.A.

Source: Rémy Martin

The Rhythm of Paradise-themed Miami bottle captures a city rooted in a rich musical heritage that influences culture and style worldwide while LA’s A Melody of Dreams-themed bottle embodies the city’s ambition and artistry which shapes studios, stages, and entertainment.

Source: Rémy Martin

Surrounded by curated cocktails, moment makers and immaculate vibes, the city’s honorees will have their special moment after being selected from a talented pool of candidates making a notable cultural impact on their local communities.

Honorees will be selected based on their contributions to culture, innovation, and originality, with a focus on work that shapes conversations in their industry and community, pushes boundaries, and displays unique style and authenticity.

Last year, Cultural Impact Strategist Sheoyki Alexis, was recognized as Atlanta’s honoree and presented with an exclusive This Is My City Rémy Martin varsity jacket during the festivities.

This is My City grant honorees will be announced in May 2026. Applicants can submit their entries here or by scanning QR codes featured on the limited-edition This is My City V.S.O.P bottles, available in stores across Miami and Los Angeles.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of Miami or Los Angeles to be eligible. Applications open at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 12, 2026, and close at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2026.

