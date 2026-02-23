Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

On Friday, the conservative Republican-dominated U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda is unlawful and unconstitutional, just as the dozen state attorneys general who sued the administration back in April 2025 said it was.

According to NBC News, the nine Supreme Court justices voted 6-3 in favor of a ruling that Trump exceeded his authority when imposing sweeping tariffs using a law reserved for a national emergency, of which there was none, unless you consider Trump’s presidency, in and of itself, to be a national emergency — which, eh, many of us wouldn’t blame you.

The ruling was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts — who is more or less considered to be a moderate conservative — and it found that the 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump believed permitted him to circumvent Congress in imposing tariffs that Congress is supposed to have authority over.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope,” Roberts wrote, adding that the Trump administration “points to no statute” in which Congress has previously said that the language in IEEPA could apply to tariffs.

“We hold that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs,” Roberts continued.

Of course, the three justices who disagreed with the decision were the three stooges of Trump-humping MAGA law, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito.

Anyway, Trump appears to be taking the news well.

From NBC:

Speaking at the White House, Trump harshly criticized the Supreme Court majority, describing the decision as a “disgrace to our” nation and the justices in the majority as “very unpatriotic and disloyal to the Constitution,” while suggesting they were “swayed by foreign interests.” Trump’s ability to impose tariffs using other laws is not affected by the ruling, and Trump said he plans to use those authorities to impose new duties on a global basis. He said he will soon implement a 10% global tariff, which would be a reduction for nearly all foreign nations. Trump also remarked that the conservative justices who ruled against him are “disloyal,” because the president who swears he’s not a king or a dictator still seems to think all courts, federal judges and branches of government should be under his sole authority.

After raging over the court’s decision, Trump just kind of tried to act like he didn’t even care about taking his latest L.

“Their decision is incorrect,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives.” He also indicated he wanted to uninvite them from the MAGA cookout, saying they’re “barely” invited to Tuesday’s State of the Union address, then saying, “Honestly, I couldn’t care less if they come, OK?”

Sir — are you also going to threaten not to share any of your birthday cake with them, or nah? This man may have the cognitive abilities and the prostate of an 80-year-old, but he has the general mentality of a rich, spoiled toddler who didn’t get every last present on his Christmas list.

Congress holds the power of the purse, good people. We should elect presidents who know these things.

