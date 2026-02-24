Kandi Burruss Says She's Divorcing Todd Tucker For A 'Specific Situation,' Denies Businessman's Battling Their Prenup

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nope, not a “Scheme that he set up!” Kandi Burruss stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Feb. 22 to clear up rumors about her divorce from Todd Tucker, including one that he’s battling their prenup. She also gave fans the scoop on what Mama Joyce really thinks about her divorce from the producer.

Chatting with Andy Cohen, Kandi explained that although she officially filed for divorce in November 2025, the relationship had already been running on fumes for a while. In fact, she said she decided to call off her marriage in July 2025. As for what actually caused the split? She told Cohen there “was a specific situation,” but kept the details sealed.

So where do Kandi and Todd stand now? Surprisingly cordial, at least most of the time. Kandi shared that they’re focused on co-parenting their two kids, Ace and Blaze, and doing their best to keep things peaceful, even when the temperature rises.

“We’ve been going back and forth through the whole divorce thing. So of course, sometimes our conversations can get a little intense, but for the most part, you know, even if we argue, we still try to be nice to each other,” she explained. “We’re co-parenting.”

She even revealed they recently attended their son’s basketball game together, sitting right next to each other like seasoned PTA pros.

“Last night, we went to my son’s basketball game, so we were there, sitting right next to each other…But I feel like, once we’re done with this, I really feel that we’ll be able to be great co-parents, because our ultimate goal is to make sure that all of our kids are happy and that they don’t feel the bluntness of our drama,” Kandi said.

Kandi says there’s no drama with Todd Tucker about their pre-nup.

Naturally, Andy brought up the prenup drama that made headlines in December during Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Reports claimed Tucker felt he was “pressured” into signing their prenup hours before their 2014 wedding and was “contesting” the agreement. The buzz suggested the final version was handed over without proper consultation, raising eyebrows about whether the contract would hold up.

But Kandi quickly shut down that narrative. According to her, Tucker never actually contested anything. It was the court and their lawyers who threatened to contest the divorce if they didn’t “come to terms” on the prenup.

What does Mama Joyce think about the divorce?

And then there’s Mama Joyce. After years of watching her famously rocky relationship with Todd Tucker play out on TV, fans might have expected Mama Joyce to be doing a victory lap amid the divorce news. But when Cohen asked Kandi if her mom was celebrating, she surprisingly revealed that the matriarch hadn’t said “much” at all.

“She’s been trying to not to say too much…Sometimes the internet, you know, conversations with people, their opinions about our divorce, can get in her head,” the star explained. But Kandi made it clear she doesn’t “care” about the outside noise “because they don’t really know what’s happening between he and I.”

She added, “At the end of the day, we’re doing our best to get along and get through this moment because we honestly don’t have a lot that we’re disagreeing about.”

That statement raised a few eyebrows, considering earlier divorce filings painted a slightly frostier picture. Kandi previously alleged that Todd has been living in a guest house on her Atlanta property—a home she bought before they married—and hasn’t contributed to a “single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home,” including “utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control or even fees associated with the alarm system.” She also claimed he hasn’t provided financial support for their two children.

Still, if sitting together at basketball games and keeping Mama Joyce on mute is any sign, it sounds like they’re at least trying to trade courtroom chaos for calmer co-parenting energy. And honestly? In the world of reality TV breakups, that’s practically a fairytale ending.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’s latest divorce update on Watch What Happens Live? Thoughts?

