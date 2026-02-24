Listen Live
Close
News

House Denies Request To Have Jesse Jackson Lie In State

House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request To Have Rev. Jesse Jackson Lie In State

House Speaker Mike Johnson denied a request to have Rev. Jesse Jackson lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, citing a past rule.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Civil rights activist and politician Jesse Jackson Sr. leads...

The Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away last week at the age of 84, with several prominent figures paying their respects to the civil rights leader. A request was made to have Rev. Jesse Jackson lie in state, which was denied by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Despite some glowing words for Rev. Jesse Jackson from President Donald Trump, Speaker Johnson formally denied the request to have the leader lie in state, as reported by the Associated Press.

The outlet spoke with Speaker Johnson’s office, which replied by explaining that, due to an earlier precedent that was set, only former presidents, members of the military, and select officials would get that honor. It was not explained who would qualify as a select official.

Jackson’s family and House Democrats both filed requests with Johnson, prompting the denial. Slain conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was requested to lie in state, but that never took place. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died last year, also didn’t lie in state, following the rules of the precedent.

In 2005, civil rights icon lay in state at the Capitol, while Rep. John Lewis was honored similarly in 2020.

The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson has announced several memorial events, one of which takes place this week on February 26 in Chicago, where the leader will lie in state.

More information about the Chicago and national memorial events can be found here.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request To Have Rev. Jesse Jackson Lie In State was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
16 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 132

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Is Out As MAGA Turmoil Continues

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close