Athletes

PUMA & LaMelo Ball Reveal Two New Colorways For MB.05 Shoe

PUMA & LaMelo Ball Reveal New Mist & Camo Colorways For MB.05 Shoe

LaMelo Ball's signature shoe line for PUMA gets two fresh colorways, the Mist and Camo, both of which are dropping in March.

Published on February 24, 2026

PUMA x LaMelo Ball MB.05 Mist & Camo Drop

PUMA and LaMelo Ball continue their partnership with the Charlotte Hornets star player’s signature shoe, the MB.05. Starting next month, the MB.05 will debut two fresh colorways, Mist and Camo, expanding on LaMelo Ball and PUMA’s growing portfolio of basketball shoes.

PUMA x LaMelo Ball MB.05 Mist & Camo Drop

LaMelo Ball’s MB series is known for its unique flourishes, including a written message that fits Ball’s freewheeling, high-flying playing style and personality.

PUMA x LaMelo Ball MB.05 Mist & Camo Drop

Building upon the structure of the MB.04 and taking some stylistic cues from the fly LaFrancé RNR, the MB.05’s Nitrofoam makes up the midsole for cushioning and response, while the upper features the winged strap look with Ball’s logo.

PUMA x LaMelo Ball MB.05 Mist & Camo Drop

On this drop, the “Not From Here” slogan is featured on the upper’s outside toeline, and the tongue features Ball’s “1” basketball jersey number. The TPU heel is also maintained in this drop, which accounts for support in sharp cuts and lateral movement, proving this is more than a fashion drop and is a functional sneaker.

PUMA x LaMelo Ball MB.05 Mist & Camo Drop

The Mist colorway of PUMA and LaMelo Ball’s MB.05 shoe drops on March 1. The Camo is set to be delivered to the masses on March 27.

Head over to PUMA’s website on the day of the drops. Also, the sneakers can be purchased via PUMA’s mobile app, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other top retailers.

Photo: PUMA

PUMA & LaMelo Ball Reveal New Mist & Camo Colorways For MB.05 Shoe was originally published on cassiuslife.com

