Listen Live
Close
News

Isaac Hayes' Family Settles Trump Lawsuit Over

Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Academy Award Winner For 'Shaft'
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of the renowned soul singer Isaac Hayes following a legal battle over the alleged unauthorized use of his song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Hayes’ estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in his videos and campaign appearances 133 times between 2020 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a statement on social media Monday, “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65 and co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” for the soul hit duo Sam and Dave.

This is not the first time that Trump has used unauthorized music from artists in his campaigns. Hayes’ family joins a list of other artists who demanded he stop using their music, including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Prince’s estate, Sinéad O Connor’s estate, and more.

SEE ALSO

Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
16 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 132

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Is Out As MAGA Turmoil Continues

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close