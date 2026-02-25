Ranch Milkshakes in Ohio? Plus Other Weird Food Combos You Should Try

Source: Harsh vardhan / Getty

A Northeast Ohio eatery will soon serve a ranch dressing milkshake. For real.

Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky is introducing the unusual frozen treat as a limited offering starting March 5. They have a second Ohio location near King’s Island, just outside of Cincinnati.

The shake blends creamy ice cream with tangy ranch dressing. Staff created it as a novelty item to spark conversation. It will be served with carrots, celery, whipped cream, crispy chicken, and a lime rim.

Hungry yet?

The beverage (or dip?) will cost $3.10 and will coincide with National Ranch Day on March 10.

This news has us thinking about other unusual food combinations that have been offered over the years. Keep scrolling and let us know if you’ve tried any of these other unusual food combos!

7 Unusual Food Combos That Actually Happened

1. Breast Milk Ice Cream

Offered by: The Icecreamists

The London shop created ice cream made with donated human breast milk. Staff called the flavor “Baby Gaga” and served it as a luxury novelty dessert.