Listen Live
Close
News

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

A viral video shows Whataburger employees fighting back after a man allegedly attacked a worker behind the counter.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Whataburger Logo
Source: n/a / Whataburger

At a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, a viral video was captured of an employee putting a beatdown on an attacker behind the counter using kitchen equipment. 

TRENDING: Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

A witness by the name of Billy Jones was casually eating at the Waterburger located on North Main Street when he said a man wearing all black entered the building and began attacking a worker.

Jones says that another employee hit the man in the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground. The witness, Jones, began recording as the manager continuously struck the attacker with a trashcan. In the suspect’s recording, you can hear other employees shouting for someone to press the panic button. 

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot

Eventually, the suspect left the building, and workers called 911.

SEE ALSO

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
16 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 132

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Is Out As MAGA Turmoil Continues

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close