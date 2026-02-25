Listen Live
Close
Sports

No Chance: Texans GM Caserio Shut's Down C.J. Stroud Trade Noise

No Chance: Texans GM Caserio Shut's Down C.J. Stroud Trade Noise

C.J. Stroud is eligible for a contract extension but nothing has been discussed publicly.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made one thing crystal clear Tuesday: quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine, Caserio forcefully dismissed recent online speculation suggesting the Texans might consider trading their young franchise signal-caller, calling the rumors “moronic” and reaffirming the organization’s commitment.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Source: Winslow Townson / Getty

“We are not trading the guy. He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said. “He’s going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026.”

The speculation surfaced after Stroud’s playoff struggles, including a divisional-round loss to the New England Patriots in which he threw four interceptions. The Texans fell 28–16, ending a promising season on a disappointing note and sparking debate about Stroud’s trajectory.

Despite the playoff miscues, Stroud remained productive during the regular season. The former No. 2 overall pick threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes across 14 games. He also led Houston to a strong 9–5 record in his starts, though he missed three games due to a concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos.

Still, the numbers represented a step back from his sensational rookie campaign. In 2023, Stroud passed for more than 4,000 yards, earned Pro Bowl honors, and led the league with a remarkable 23-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio — one of the most efficient rookie seasons in NFL history.

Now entering extension eligibility, Stroud’s long-term future in Houston appears secure, even if the team has not publicly discussed contract negotiations. Caserio emphasized the quarterback’s overall impact, noting both his production and leadership.

“He’s been a good player and won a lot of football games,” Caserio said. “Quarterback is the hardest position to play in sports. He had some ups and downs — that’s natural — but overall, he’s had a pretty significant impact on what we are as a program. He’s not going anywhere.”

For the Texans, the focus isn’t on moving Stroud — it’s on helping him return to elite form and continuing to build around the quarterback they believe is still the foundation of their future.

AFC Divisional Playoffs Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty
SEE ALSO

No Chance: Texans GM Caserio Shut's Down C.J. Stroud Trade Noise was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
16 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 132

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Is Out As MAGA Turmoil Continues

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close