DOJ Misspells NJ Governor's Name Several Times In Lawsuit

Look, at the very least, can we all just admit that the Trump administration is janky?

President Donald Trump has essentially turned the executive branch into a ghetto with a golden toilet, filled his Cabinet with DE-white hires who are barely qualified to install actual cabinets, and has White House websites backing his thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and Jan. 6.

And the administration’s legal arm, the MAGA-fied Department of Justice, consistently fails to secure indictments, can’t figure out how to properly appoint a U.S. attorney to save its life, and continues to fail at performing lawfare on behalf of the president against his political rivals.

Also, apparently, the DOJ can’t even be bothered with spelling the names of the people it is suing correctly in official documents.

So, this week, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill over her executive order prohibiting federal agents from arresting people in “nonpublic areas of state property, such as correctional facilities and courthouses,” as WHYY-FM reported. Besides the hypocrisy of filing this lawsuit when this is the same DOJ that just recently announced Trump’s executive order shutting down a national database to track misconduct incidents involving federal agents — the Justice Department failed to spell its defendant’s name correctly the majority of times her name is mentioned in its legal filing, a fact that was first pointed out by Politico’s Matt Friedman.

Indeed, at least five times, the DOJ spelled Governor Sherrill’s name “Sherill,” which wouldn’t be a big deal if we were talking about a social media post, or even a private email, but it shouldn’t happen when the nation’s top legal department is filing a lawsuit in federal court.

Unless, of course, we’re talking about this DOJ, which has spent the last 13 months serving as an extension of Trump’s Bargain Basement-ass administration.

As for the lawsuit itself, again, the Justice Department has some nerve suing a governor for restricting where federal agents can operate in their city, while federal agents are brutalizing, shooting, and killing protesters, lying about who escalated these incidents, and relying on federal officials to back those lies, which said officials are always ready and willing to do.

According to the New York Times, judges have demanded answers from DOJ lawyers about why their orders continue to be violated by federal agents at least 35 times since August 2025.

So, just to recap: The Trump administration doesn’t want federal agents held accountable, but it does want them to run wild and unaccountable wherever they’re deployed. Meanwhile, the DOJ, which is comprised of Trump stooges and woefully incompetent lawyers, can’t seem to do anything right, including checking to make sure the name of the person it is suing is spelled right.

Whew — the ghetto.

