MAGA Malevolence: Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crime For Setting Black Woman’s Boots On Fire While Using Racist Slurs

According to The Grio, two white men, one proudly rocking a red MAGA hat, have been arrested and charged with hate crimes after assaulting and berating a Black woman in New York City with bigotry.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael James and his roommate, 31-year-old Michael Santiago, were seen on video accosting a 54-year-old woman and asking for a kiss while live-streaming via cell phone.

When the woman declined, one of them attempted the kiss anyway and was pushed away. Subsequently, one of the men attempted to set her boots on fire while she was wearing them. The video shows the men making inappropriate sexual remarks while calling her “slave” and the n-word.