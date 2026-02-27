Nourish & Protect: 5 Beauty Products To Shop In Honor of National Strawberry Day

Source: Sephora / Sephora

As February rolls in, thoughts of heart-shaped mementos and ways to celebrate Black History Month are top of mind. It’s a time for the lovers to do what they do best and for the Black community to bask in our excellence. The month also ushers in National Strawberry Day (Feb. 27), a celebration of a fruit packed with beauty and health benefits—making it the perfect excuse to refresh your diet and your skincare routine.

Chances are, if you read the label of your brightening cleanser or body butter, you’ll likely find strawberry seeds or the seed oil on the ingredient list. Not only is the fruit fragrant, but it’s rich in alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), salicylic acid, and vitamins, including vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that offers everything from anti-aging to brightening benefits.

Studies also show that strawberries can help maximize sun protection. While the fruit compounds are no alternative for sunscreen, the use of strawberry extract can offer photo-protection and neutralize free radicals that cause UV damage. Not to mention, various board-certified dermatologists praise vitamin C for its endless benefits.

Love Beauty? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Interested in adding a few strawberry-based beauty products to your routine? We’ve got you covered! In honor of National Strawberry Day, we’ve compiled six beauty products for you to shop. Ranging from face washes to lip masks, these essentials will elevate your beauty game. Happy Shopping!

​​All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.