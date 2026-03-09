Listen Live
Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For “Still Tippin’”

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For “Still Tippin’” Performance At Rodeo Concert

During Lizzo’s performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, she brought out a few Houston legends to close out her set.

Published on March 9, 2026

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For "Still Tippin'" Performance At Rodeo Concert
Source: @thedavidsettle / @979TheBox

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones surprised Rodeo concertgoers with a performance of “Still Tippin’.” With Lizzo tapping into her André 3000 bag and playing the flute over the beat, the three H-Town legends hit the stage and turned the crowd up another notch.

The moment was a full Houston celebration, giving fans a nostalgic performance of one of the city’s most iconic Hip-Hop records.

Paul Wall posted a video recapping how special a moment it was to perform his classic record alongside Thug & Mike Jones:

“Something special just happened, I wanna talk about it. We fresh off the stage at the Rodeo as special guests with Lizzo, me, Mike Jones, & Slim Thug. Aye, it is rare to see all 3 of us performing ‘Still Tippin’ on stage together. I’m talking about maybe in the last 15 years, it might be 5 times we performed together, all three of us.

The People’s Champ also reflected on what that moment meant to him:

“It just got me thinking on how special it was to share the stage with my brothers. I had a lot of ups and downs in my journey in my musical career, just in my life in general. One of my ups that I always look to is ‘Still Tippin’ with Slim Thug and Mike Jones. So sharing the stage, performing with my brothers is a special thing.”

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones Reunite For “Still Tippin’” Performance At Rodeo Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

