Trump Calls Rising Oil Prices a “Small Price to Pay” During Iran Conflict

Trump says higher oil prices are a necessary trade-off to address security threats from Iran

Fuel prices have surged due to disruptions in global oil supply through critical Strait of Hormuz

Administration acknowledges economic impact, considers plans to ease burden on consumers

Source: Roberto Schmidt / Getty

President Donald Trump is defending the recent rise in oil prices, saying the increase is a necessary tradeoff as the United States confronts growing tensions with Iran.

In a post shared Sunday evening on his social media platform, Trump addressed concerns about the spike in fuel costs. According to the president, the higher prices are only temporary and should not overshadow what he describes as a larger goal—ensuring safety and stability.

“Short-term oil prices… are a very small price to pay for U.S.A. and world safety and peace,” Trump wrote, adding that the costs are expected to fall once the threat from Iran’s nuclear program is resolved.

The comments come at a time when fuel prices across the United States have begun climbing rapidly. Data from the American Automobile Association shows the national average price for regular gasoline rose about 14 percent in just one week. For many drivers, the sudden increase has raised concerns about how the conflict overseas could impact everyday expenses at home.

Energy markets have also reacted sharply to the geopolitical developments. The ongoing tensions have affected the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that plays a critical role in the global oil supply. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the passage each day.

Reports indicate that Iran has effectively restricted access through the strait, creating uncertainty for global energy shipments and driving up oil prices worldwide.

As a result, benchmark oil prices have surged. West Texas Intermediate crude, a key measure for U.S. oil markets, climbed to more than $91 per barrel recently after jumping roughly $10 in a single day. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, also rose significantly, reaching around $92 per barrel.

Economic concerns are now becoming part of the broader conversation surrounding the conflict. Rising fuel costs could place additional pressure on households already dealing with inflation and high living expenses.

The Trump administration has acknowledged those concerns and says steps are being considered to ease the burden on consumers. Officials with the U.S. Treasury Department have indicated that new plans aimed at reducing the impact of rising energy costs could be announced soon.

For now, the president continues to emphasize that the current price increases are temporary and part of a larger effort to address security threats abroad.

Trump’s message suggests that while Americans may feel the impact at the gas pump in the short term, the administration believes the long-term outcome will justify the economic cost.

