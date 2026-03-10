'Are You F**king Crazy?' — Royce Reed Slams Dwight Howard’s Wife Amy Luciani After She Claimed His Drug Addiction Caused CPS To Take Their Daughter

“This is not him,” she said through tears. “This is not Dwight. This is trauma, this is everything he been through but now the kids. I have to advocate for the kids. And I can’t go down for what he’s doing. So, they took our daughter and I’m just sitting there like do I speak up or be quiet? What do I do?”

While sitting in her car, the former Love & Hip Hop star expressed her growing concerns over her husband’s ongoing drug problem.

Amy Luciani took to social media in an emotional video alleging her husband Dwight Howard is struggling with a cocaine addiction, which has caused child protective services to remove their daughter from the home.

Of course, Royce Reed had plenty to say! Check out her clapback to Amy Luciani about enabling Dwight Howard after the jump!

“I could say so much about the pain I’ve endured but it’s about these children. I am deeply heartbroken right now to have to advocate for minors voices and in return lose a marriage I was happy to be in.”

“I can admit right now I feel shame,” she said in her IG caption. “I cringe when I see couples take their problems to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself. My husband put himself in a position to where CPS was called to our house 3x in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and this time they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage.”

According to Amy, this was her last-ditch effort to try to help her husband and, ultimately, save the lives of his children.

“I caught this man forcing our 12-year-old son to cover for him, he had him lying. I recorded it. He’s coaching our son to lie on me and I had to record it. I try to tell everybody that he needs help and don’t nobody want to listen because he got the money. Y’all don’t understand, I live with him. He needs some help.”

“It’s always been about the kids, b*tch. It’s always been about the kids,” she said. “Now you want to speak? I’m still blocked, so I can’t see what the f**k she’s saying. But, now you want to speak because he brought you into it?”

Well, we all know that if you say Dwight Howard’s name in a mirror three times, Royce Reed appears to remind you that her story about him has never changed. And this time was no exception. The former Basketball Wives OG was locked and loaded to remind Amy that she gave her fair warning about her baby daddy before they decided to tie the knot.

“It’s everybody else’s fault? Wow! So, you just don’t think any of us fell for the antics either, right? None of us fell for the narcissism? Are you f**king crazy, Amy? Amber? What is it? Like, are you serious right now? You called me ‘crazy,’ right? You said I was ‘jealous,’ you said, ‘I wanted him,’ when it’s always been about the damn kids. And now you want to sit here and cry, and sit here and be like, ‘It’s because of what everybody else did to him.’ No! It’s because of what he does to people.”

Royce also responded to critics on Instagram Stories about her “laughing” at another woman’s pain. In a follow-up post, she clarified:

“Who’s laughing? This is sad AF! These kids never should’ve been in his custody and she knew that! She allowed it, she condoned it, she participated in it… Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF!” she wrote.

“If it was about the kids she should’ve open her damn mouth long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas!” Royce continued.

Howard has yet to respond to either videos.

