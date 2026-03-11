Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made NBA history in the team’s Tuesday night game versus the Washington Wizards, scoring 83 points in the team’s 150-129 win.

The 28-year-old center moves in front of Kobe Bryant, who scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, and is second to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points as a Philadelphia Warrior on March 2, 1962, in a 169-147 win against the New York Knicks. The game, played in Hershey, Pa., was not televised.

Adebayo had 31 points at the end of the first quarter, and from then on, it was the Bam Show. His final stat line was an incredible 20 for 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the free throw line, and 7 for 22 from 3-point range.

“Like I said, I wish I could relive it twice,” Adebayo said after the game. “So this is a special moment. Wilt, me and then Kobe – which sounds crazy.”

He achieved the feat in front of his mother, Marilyn Blount, and his girlfriend, WNBA star A’ja Wilson, who, until Tuesday night’s game, had bragging rights as the baller with the most points scored in a game by the couple.

“Welp, won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore,” Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP and WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, wrote on social media, “but at least it gives me something to go after.”

She joined him for the post-game press conference.

“She’s been gone for like a week,” Adebayo said. “She was complaining about how I got my 10,000th point and how she wanted me to wait. To have 83 the first game she’s here is very special.”

One of the most amazing things about the game is how many of the shots were contested shots. It was a night where Adebayo wasn’t getting the points easily, making it to the basket from what seemed like all angles and scoring from the post and long range as well as making the foul shots.

“I feel lightheaded. I don’t really know how to respond for real,” Adebayo said in the post-game press conference.

After witnessing the history-making performance, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said, “An absolutely surreal night.”

