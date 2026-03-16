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Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of 'Superman' Sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow'

Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern Will Be In Next Superman Film, ‘Man of Tomorrow’

It looks like Pierre's version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.

Published on March 15, 2026

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  • Respectively, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will be returning with Corenswet donning the red trunks once again as Superman/ Clark Kent, and Hoult reprising his role as Supe's archnemesis, Lex Luthor.
  • It looks like Pierre's version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.
  • Along with being a mainstay in the DC Universe, he is also joining the Star Wars franchise after signing on for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter spinoff film.
Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of 'Superman' Sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow'
Oliver Holms / Aaron Pierre

It looks like the upcoming HBO/DC Studios series Lanterns will serve as the launching pad for Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, as he will appear in the next Superman film, Man of Tomorrow.

Aaron Pierre is the latest big name to join the Superman sequel. James Gunn is currently cooking up the script and will be back in the director’s chair for the movie.

Respectively, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will be returning with Corenswet donning the red trunks once again as Superman/ Clark Kent, and Hoult reprising his role as Supe’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor.

Unlike the 2025 film, Superman and Luthor will have to work together to deal with the intergalactic android, Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger.

Also returning are Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, and Sara Sampaio, with the film looking to begin production in April in Atlanta and continue into the summer.

It looks like Pierre’s version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.

Following his big splash into Hollywood with Rebel Ridge, Pierre continues to be one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Along with being a mainstay in the DC Universe, he is also joining the Star Wars franchise after signing on for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter spinoff film.

But before all of that, we will see him earn his green stripes in Lanterns on HBO Max, in what James Gunn described from the jump would be a True Detective type mystery that will also feature two Lanters in Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart.

We are truly looking forward to what Gunn is cooking up with Man of Tomorrow, even more so now that Pierre has been cast.

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Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern Will Be In Next Superman Film, ‘Man of Tomorrow’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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