Morning Rituals That Make Your Whole Day Feel Better

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The way you start your morning can quietly shape the rest of your day. Before the emails, the group chats, and the never-ending notifications roll in, carving out a little time for yourself can set the tone for everything that follows. The good news is that a morning ritual does not have to be complicated or time-consuming to make a difference. Check out rising rituals that make your whole day feel ten times better inside.

According to Vogue, even the simplest morning rituals can help your mind and body transition into the day with more clarity and intention. Clinical psychologist Thea Gallagher — a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health — explains that rituals work because our brains respond well to routine. Think of it as preparing a canvas before painting. When you start your morning with a small intentional act, you create the mental space to approach the day with purpose.

If you want to bring a little more peace and clarity into your mornings, these simple rituals are a great place to start.