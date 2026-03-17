Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

When fans think about Michael B. Jordan, they often picture the Hollywood star who brought unforgettable characters to life in films like Creed, Fruitvale Station, and the 2025 hit Sinners. But behind the actor’s success is a tight-knit family that has supported him from the very beginning. Get to know his family and an interesting fact about his given name.

One fun fact that surprises many people is that the actor is actually named after his father. Yes, his dad’s name is Michael A. Jordan, which means the “B” in Michael B. Jordan is what distinguishes the two.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Oscar Winners — A Timeline Of The 25 Performances Hollywood Couldn’t Ignore

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The actor has spoken often about how much his parents shaped his career and work ethic. People notes that Jordan credits his parents as the grounding force in his life. He also said they sacrificed a great deal to support him and his siblings while they were growing up.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jordan’s story actually begins far from Hollywood. He was born in Santa Ana, California, but his family moved to Newark, New Jersey, when he was still a toddler. That East Coast upbringing shaped his identity and the values he carries today. His parents did not work in entertainment, and they made sure their children had a strong foundation rooted in education, community, and family support.

His mother, Donna Jordan, worked as a guidance counselor and teacher. She was also the person who helped launch her son’s career by introducing him to modeling when he was young. Mrs. Donna says that it was what she believed would help him pay for college, but then one job turned into another, and so on. That decision eventually led to acting roles for Jordan and ultimately a career in film and television. The actor has said that calling his mother with good news is always one of his first instincts, especially during major milestones in his career.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

His father, Michael A. Jordan, also built his career outside the entertainment world. He previously worked as a supervisor at John F. Kennedy Airport before starting a catering business. The actor once described his dad as a “strong, quiet thinker,” a personality that clearly left an impression on him growing up.

The Jordans are also a close sibling unit. Michael B. has an older sister, Jamila Jordan-Theus, and a younger brother, Khalid Jordan. Khalid has also followed a path into the entertainment industry, working behind the scenes in television development and studio operations.

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Even with global fame, the actor has always kept his family close. In fact, one of his proudest accomplishments was buying his parents a home. This was something he once described as a dream for any child who grows up wanting to give back.

From red carpet appearances to major award wins, the Jordan family continues to show up for one another. And judging by how often Michael B. Jordan thanks them in speeches and interviews, it is obvious that the real foundation of his success begins at home.

Congrats to the Jordans!

RELATED CONTENT: Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History As The First Woman Of Color To Win Oscar For Best Cinematography

The post Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name appeared first on MadameNoire.

Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name was originally published on madamenoire.com