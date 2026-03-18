Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts ‘Her Honey’, Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

Ava DuVernay introduces her mystery partner at the Oscars, keeping her personal life private until she's ready to share.

DuVernay's approach to relationships reflects her intentional and transformative mindset, embracing new connections and letting go of stagnant ones.

Fans praise DuVernay's grace and purpose in revealing her relationship, aligning with her broader presence as a trailblazer in Hollywood.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

New man, who dis? Ava DuVernay had the internet doing a double-take at the 2026 Oscars, and this time it wasn’t about her cinematic brilliance. The acclaimed director stepped onto the red carpet glowing, confident, and hand in hand with a deliciously dapper mystery man she lovingly introduced as her “honey.”

On Sunday, the Emmy-award-winning filmmaker, Ava, popped out with her man, and the girls immediately had questions. During a red carpet interview with ESSENCE, DuVernay kept it sweet and intentional when asked what she was most proud of in the moment. The stunner smiled, looked over at her date, and said she was proud of herself for “coming to the Oscars with my honey, who I’ve kept hidden for a long time.”

Now let’s be clear. While this may feel like a debut to most, this is not exactly a brand-new situation. If you have been paying attention, DuVernay has been quietly sharing glimpses of her relationship.

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According to TheJasmineBRAND, the couple was spotted together at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar dinner the night before, and eagle-eyed fans might remember a soft launch moment from her end-of-year social media recap, where she included a cozy photo with her now not-so-mysterious man. The JasmineBRAND adds that Ava’s boo is a 54-year-old professional pilot for a private company used by the rich and famous.

While we don’t know much else about Ava’s man, we can confidently say that love looks good on her, and she was positively beaming with her “honey” at not just the Oscars, but Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party.

Social media wasted no time chiming in. Clips from the night began circulating across Instagram, with fans praising DuVernay for protecting her peace and choosing to share her relationship on her own terms. In a world where everything is often overexposed, her approach felt refreshing and intentional.

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

In a 2022 interview with InStyle, she talked about the transformation she was seeking in her relationships, saying, “I’ve gotten a bit stagnant in my relationships with people, the way that I’ve organized my life. We need to keep meeting new people, challenging relationships, moving out of relationships that don’t serve us anymore.” She continued, “There’s that line people say, ‘No new friends.’ But there can be. I can’t mature in my work if I don’t open my life a bit more. I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice. I was able to embrace my career later in life, in my 30s. So I’m going to do what feels good to me, and I’m going to have fun.”

Yesss, have the time of your life, Ms. DuVernay.

What makes this moment even more special is how it aligns with DuVernay’s overall presence in Hollywood. She has always moved with purpose, whether she is directing groundbreaking projects or advocating for representation behind the scenes. So, of course, when it comes to her personal life, she will reveal things when she is ready.

And honestly, we love that for her.

While we may not have all the details about her “honey” just yet, Ava DuVernay made it very clear that fans will know only what she confirms. And if this soft launch turned red carpet reveal is any indication, she is stepping into this new chapter with the same grace and intention that defines everything she does.

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The post Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts ‘Her Honey’, Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars appeared first on Bossip.

Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts ‘Her Honey’, Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars was originally published on bossip.com