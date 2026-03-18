Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The 52 Best 'What Were You Like In The 90s?' Videos

‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

Hilarious and heartwarming, celebrities are revisiting their 90s glory days through a series of throwback photos and videos thanks to this trend.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
1 of 52

Tia Mowry, X, Dating, Cory Hardrict, fan, divorce, what were you like in the 90s, trend
Source: Courtesy of/ / Amyris, Inc.

Some of the world’s biggest celebrities are taking a trip back in time and bringing fans along for the ride. The viral “What Were You Like in the ’90s” trend has taken over social media, with users sharing throwback photos and clips from the decade that defined baggy jeans, glossy magazine spreads, and unforgettable pop culture moments.

Typically set to The Goo Goo Dolls’ classic “Iris,” the trend invites people to answer the playful prompt: “Mom, what were you like in the ’90s?” or “Dad, what were the ’90s like?” What follows is often a stylish, sometimes hilarious flashback: old photos, video clips, and memories that show just how iconic the decade really was.

From high school snapshots to early career moments, the trend has quickly become a digital time machine, encouraging fans and celebrities alike to stroll down memory lane.

1. Tia Mowry

Most recently, actress Tia Mowry joined the fun on Feb. 27, and fans loved every second of it.

In her video, the star appears dressed in a beautiful black dress with her hair styled in cornrows, smiling and dancing at the camera. The clip opens with the familiar “Mom, what were you like in the 90s” caption before quickly transitioning into a montage of throwback footage from the height of her career.

RELATED CONTENT: She Had Time Today! Tia Mowry Claps Back At Fans Criticizing Her ‘Complicated’ Dating Life

The nostalgic clips highlight Mowry during her breakout years on the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister, which she starred in alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry. The montage also includes glimpses of her time on The Game as well as magazine spreads from the ’90s, where the actress rocked fresh-faced beauty and effortlessly cool style that perfectly captured the era.

“You just had to be there,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, marveling at both the memories and how incredible the actress looks today at 48.

“Just a legend,” wrote one user.

“Oh you still 90s fine cousin,” another penned.

A third added, “The way that face card has NEVER MISSED in all these years. You’re still and will always be THAT girl!”

The fan response was so huge that Tia followed up again on March 2 with a few more throwback photos, this time paying homage to her iconic silk press. 

Of course, Tia Mowry isn’t the only celebrity hopping on the nostalgic trend. Stars across music, film, and television have been sharing their own ’90s glow-ups, reminding fans just how iconic the decade was.

From Usher to Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrities are proving that the ’90s weren’t just a moment, they were a whole vibe. And thanks to this viral trend, fans everywhere are getting the chance to relive it one throwback clip at a time. Here are a few more of the best “What Were You Like in the ’90s?” videos out on the internet right now. 

2. Tamera Mowry-Housley

Shortly after Tia’s post, her sister Tamera followed up with an equally iconic video for the trend, giving fans another heartfelt look back at the decade that helped launch their careers. Her montage featured sweet moments from their time on Sister, Sister, along with a candid red carpet snap that included their younger brother, Tahj Mowry.

The nostalgic clip quickly resonated with fans who grew up watching the beloved sitcom, reminding many of the family bond that made the show so special.

The actress paired the montage with an emotional caption, sharing that she remains deeply grateful for all the opportunities the 1990s brought to her and her family.

“So much love for the 90s and everything that came with them. The opportunities, the memories, and the joy of doing it all with my family,” she penned.

Check out a few more celebrity videos for this fun trend after the flip.

3. Ginuwine

4. Lil Kim

5. Monica

6. Halle Berry

7. Tatyana Ali

8. Tisha Campbell

9. Kellie Shanygne Williams

10. Nia Long

11. Debbie Allen

12. Walter Emanuel Jones

13. Jasmine Guy

14. Tim Meadows

15. Sylvester Abakah

16. Marlon Wayans

17. Morris Chestnut

18. Taraji P. Henson

19. Ludacris

20. Ashli Amari

21. Richard Jones

22. Michelle Buteau

23. Kel Mitchell

24. Vivica A. Fox

25. Kim Fields

26. Tracee Ellis Ross

27. Usher

28. Mario Lopez

29. Miki Howard

30. D.L. Hughley

31. Angela Bassett

32. Denzel Washington

33. Lela Rochon

34. Deborah Cox

35. Maia Campbell

36. Reagan Gomez

37. Elise Neal

38. Naomi Campbell

39. Brandy

40. Janet Jackson

41. Dru Hill

42. Boris Kodjoe

43. Bianca Lawson

44. Malida Williams

45. Cree Summer

46. Renee Elise Goldsberry

47. Melanie B

48. Golden Brooks

49. Bobby Brown

50. Seal

51. Mya

52. Sheryl Lee Ralph

RELATED CONTENT: New Year, Same Slay — 9 Fashion And Beauty Trends We’re Taking Into 2026

The post ‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos appeared first on MadameNoire.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031323334353637383940414243444546474849505152

‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

39 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Dreamy Looks At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live