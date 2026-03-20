Megan Thee Stallion Looks Broadway Ready In Her First Look As Zidler In 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

She will be the first female-identifying performer to play the role of "Zidler" not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide.

Thee Stallion's star power will only elevate the already popular musical, which has been enjoyed by 12 million people over 15 productions worldwide.

The rapper's attention-demanding presence will, without a doubt, make Moulin Rouge The Musical! one of the hottest tickets on Broadway during her 8-week run.

Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan Thee Stallion / Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Megan Thee Stallion continues to check accomplishments off her list.

The three-time Grammy-award-winning musician and actress gave the Hotties their first look at her in costume as Zidler before she makes her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play, Moulin Rouge! The Musical!.

Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade

When the lights dim, and the spotlight hits the stage, Megan Thee Stallion will be make history during the limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026. She will be the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the “Big Ole Freak” crafter shared the photo above, along with other shots of her in character with the caption, “Broadway debut loading…”



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Thee Stallion’s star power will only elevate the already popular musical, which has been enjoyed by 12 million people over 15 productions worldwide.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is not only playing on Broadway, but also nationwide and abroad, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, on a World Tour, and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The rapper’s attention-demanding presence will, without a doubt, make Moulin Rouge! The Musical one of the hottest tickets on Broadway during its 8-week run.

Speaking of tickets, if you want to be one of the millions of people to see Thee Stallion make her Broadway debut as Zidler, you can head here to secure your seat or run, not walk, to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St., New York, NY 10036) because tickets will surely sell out.

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Broadway Ready In Her First Look As Zidler In 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' was originally published on hiphopwired.com