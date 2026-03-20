Chuck Norris, Actor & Martial Arts Star, Dies At 86

Chuck Norris, a celebrated actor and martial artist who later became an outspoken conservative mouthpiece, has died. The family of Chuck Norris announced his passing after a medical incident this week.

The family of Chuck Norris took to Instagram to announce the loss, and we’ll share the statement in fuil below.

From Instagram:

It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

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To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

The statement made note of Norris being hospitalized this week, which TMZ shared in a report. The reasons for the hospital visit were not shared by the outlet or family, as they noted the loss was sudden.

Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Okla. In the late 1950s, as a member of the United States Air Force, Norris began studying Tang Soo Do while stationed in Korea. Norris began a successful professional karate fighting career, crossing paths in the 1960s with the legendary Bruce Lee.

Lee, who was a rising television star in The Green Hornet series, joined with Norris to train in martial arts together. In 1972, Norris starred opposite Lee in the classic film Return Of The Dragon, sparking a series of action films highlighting his martial arts prowess. Norris also starred in the role of Sergeant Ranger Cordell Walker for the hit CBS series, Walker, Texas Ranger.

Norris’ political views became a point of contention for some, especially after the actor embraced right-leaning conspiracy theories, such as the widely debunked President Barack Obama “birther” theory. Norris was also a supporter of California’s same-sex marriage ban, which was later overturned.

Chuck Norris was 86.

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Photo: Getty

Chuck Norris, Actor & Martial Arts Star, Dies At 86 was originally published on hiphopwired.com