Ray J Apologizes To Brandy For Aggressively Defending Her Over Shyne & Ma$e Feud: 'This Apology Is For You And ONLY YOU!'

Ray J apologizes to Brandy for his actions that cast her in a negative light

Shyne claims he had a relationship with Brandy, unaware Mase was also involved with her

Brandy denies any romantic relationship with Shyne, stating they only had a platonic friendship

Ray J is speaking out in an effort to smooth things over with his sister, Brandy, after getting caught up in the recent drama involving former Bad Boy artists, Shyne and Mase.

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The singer and reality TV personality ended up in the middle of the situation as tensions grew between Shyne and Mase, who both claimed they were seeing Brandy at the same time.

Wanting to set things straight, Ray J shared a public apology to Brandy, stressing that he never meant for any of the situation to cast her in a negative light.

Ray J Apologizes

“My bad B! – this apology is for you and ONLY YOU! – I was outta pocket. No spin, no extras. You’re my blood and I moved in a way that didn’t reflect your brand in a positive way!” Ray J wrote via Instagram. “I apologize for real, and I’m making sure my actions line up with respect moving forward.- I accept the repercussions of these actions!” “I will always defend you and anybody in my family I truly love! – But I have to learn how to express myself in a respectful manner especially when you are involved! – I still don’t like none of those guys and what they did was janky AsF- but what I said was not ok – hopefully I can be apart of your world in the near future or 2027. And to my mom and dad I apologize too. Sincerely On tha dead homiez.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the situation between Brandy and Shyne picked up again after he appeared on his former label mate Ma$e’s podcast, It Is What It Is. During the conversation, Cam’Ron brought up the idea that the two rappers had once been involved with the same woman at the same time, and that woman was Brandy. While Ma$e stayed somewhat vague in his response, Shyne offered more detail about his feelings for her and what their relationship looked like, explaining that he did not know she was also seeing Ma$e.

“This is my dream person. Brandy,” he said in the interview. “I’m a poor kid in Brooklyn watching MTV, watching Moesha, watching her on BET and, as a dreamer, I’m like, ‘Man, if I ever, if she was to know Shyne, I got that.’ So, when I came up, she was in the crosshairs, I was sniping. And I had no idea [Ma$e] was special and he was running that play so discreetly, so quietly, that I had no idea.”

Shyne added that while he was excited about being with someone he admired for so long, he confided in a mutual friend about their relationship, and that information eventually made its way back to Ma$e.

Brandy’s Rare Statement

As expected, Ray J stepped in to defend his sister, taking to social media to issue what he called a “warning” to Ma$e, Cam’Ron, and Shyne. That moment shifted the situation further and led Brandy to address everything herself.

“In the late ’90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated,’” the singer began in her lengthy caption. “Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

Brandy also shared that years of people reshaping her past played a role in her decision to finally tell her own story. Her upcoming memoir, Phases, is set to release this month and will give fans a chance to hear everything directly from her perspective.

Ray J Apologizes To Brandy For Aggressively Defending Her Over Shyne & Ma$e Feud: 'This Apology Is For You And ONLY YOU!' was originally published on bossip.com